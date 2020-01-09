High surf advisory and small craft warning in effect for Dominica until January 15

A strong high-pressure system centered over the central North Atlantic has been generating strong surface winds of up to 25 knots or 46 km/h and swells of 2.0 – 2.5 meters (7ft – 8ft) over the past 12 hours. Rough seas have already been observed along the west coast of Dominica.

Seas are now expected to peak near 10ft during today. Additionally, as a frontal boundary approaches, a further deterioration in these conditions can be expected later tonight throughout the weekend and into Tuesday next week. Swells are expected to peak near 12ft, with wind speeds increasing to 25 – 30 knots (46 to 56 km/h).

As a result, a HIGH-SURF ADVISORY AND SMALL-CRAFT WARNING is now in effect for Dominica from 6 am today Thursday 9th January 2020 until 12 noon Wednesday 15th January 2020.

Large waves and dangerous rip currents will create unsafe conditions on Dominica’s coastlines. These conditions may become even more adverse at times of high tide. Small craft operators are advised to remain in port. People are advised to stay out of the water. People living near the coast or traversing coastal areas are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution.

A Small-Craft Warning means, in this case, that winds of 25 – 30 knots or greater and seas equal to or greater than 3 meters or 10ft are forecast to affect the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

This high surf advisory and small craft warning may be extended if conditions warrant. The Dominica Meteorological Services will continue to monitor and provide the necessary updates