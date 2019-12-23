An open letter to the teachers of Dominica

Prior to the General Elections, following the meeting of the Prime Minister with teachers, I read with interest the letter to the editor on DNO entitled “Divide and Rule Strategy by DLP and DAT Executive must end”.

I am not sure how this supposed group of teachers came to the conclusion that the Dominica Association of Teachers (DAT) is involved in a ‘Divide and Rule Strategy’. As far as I know, the aim of the DAT has always been to unite teachers, to seek better working conditions, better wages, and to promote professionalism among teachers. I would, therefore, urged this supposed group of teachers to please contact me or write to the DAT expressing your frustration and suggest ways you think the DAT can best meet your needs.

Teachers, like one year, comes to an end and another begins it would be a useful exercise to take a critical look at yourselves and the humble and important profession in which you find yourselves in hope that change will take place for the better in 2020 and beyond.

In January 2019, the DAT held a Special General Meeting with teachers to discuss its Group Medical Insurance and to seek ideas from teachers as to what sort of activities they would like to see their union organize. All issues raised at that meeting formed part of DAT’s proposal for a new bargaining agreement, plus others which the National Executive deemed necessary for teachers in the execution of their duties. Some of these were addressed in the Government Budget’s address for the fiscal year 2019/20. Other matters such as appointments of teachers are being addressed.

The idea of School Representatives at the schools which would facilitate easy dissemination of information is a matter that is being given attention and the National Executive is urging teachers to volunteer themselves to make this a reality, thus strengthening the union on the ground.

At that meeting, teachers suggested that activities be organized for greater socialization among teachers and one suggestion was day trips to neighbouring islands. One such trip was organized and only eight teachers came. The attendance of teachers at the Teachers’ Day activity was left to be desired. I want to remind/inform teachers that this is a regular school day and Dominica is the only country in the Caribbean and probably the world where teachers get the day off to meet and socialize. This was negotiated by the DAT. As professionals, you ought to be mindful of that. In other islands of the region, teachers report to work as usual and if the Principal of a school so desires, he/she treats his staff in the evening.

While the constitution of Dominica allows for anyone to freely belong to any organization, it must be noted that the by instrument dated July 08, 1991, the Dominica Association of Teachers was approved as the “Representative body in Dominica representing the interest of a category of public officers, namely Teachers.”Thus the Dominica Association of Teachers is the Bargaining Agent on behalf of teachers in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

There is a need for the teachers of this country to undertake a serious assessment of themselves. Teachers should be supporting each otherand not working against each other since they face the same challenges in the execution of their duties.

Teachers, please take some time and look at your counterparts in the region and the wider world. Do you think they are where they are today by fighting against each other? No, they worked together with no matter what their differences were and as a result, they have been able to achieve much. Remember a house divided against itself cannot stand.

Please take some time and learn about the various Teachers’ Unions of the Region. Of course, their years of existence far exceeds that of the DAT, but we can all learn from their experience.

Allow me to share a few historical facts of a few Teachers’ Union in the region with you:

Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA) –A brief history of that organisation revealed that in the 1930’s and 40’s various specialised groups among teachers set up their own separate unions: the Association of Head Masters and Head Mistresses, the Association of Assistant Master and Mistresses, the Association of Teacher Training Staff, Association of Teachers in Technical Institutions. In 1961, they realised that this division among them lessen their strength in dealing with private and public employers so they joined forces and became the Joint Executive of Teachers Association (JETA) and was later converted to the Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA). With a new united strength, they became more militant and in 1966 launched their first successful national teachers strike over salaries and have consequently held other walk outs to meet their demands. The JTA is the only organisation bargaining on behalf of all teachers in Jamaica. They have organized their own Teachers’ Credit Union. To see their Headquarters in Jamaica is a sight to behold. (See ‘A History of Organised Labour in the English-Speaking West Indies’ by Robert J Alexander in collaboration with Eldon M. Parker)

St. Lucia Teachers Union(SLTU) formed in 1934 has its own Credit Union

The Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) founded on June 20, 1913, has its own Teachers’ Credit Union and its own Medical Insurance Company.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union(SVGTU) also has its own Teachers’ Credit Union.

Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) – In 1978 teachers were represented by four unions: de Public Services Association (PSA), the Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TUTA), the Trinidad and Tobago Teachers’ Union, (TTTU), and the Secondary School Teachers Association (SSTA) which represented teachers in the so-called “prestige” schools in the country. The three Trinidad unions were all recognized by the Education Act No. 1 of 1966 as the representative unions for teachers.

Teacher dissatisfaction with representation by the three Trinidad unions had grown in the 1970s. There was the view that adversarial relations between the three units had severely hampered Industrial Relations in the Teaching Service. As early as 1966 there was a struggle between two of the three unions to be the sole representative for any class of or classes of teachers. The Special Tribunal No. 10 of 1974, which stated that any one of the three unions could represent any class or classes of teachers decided this issue. This resulted in rapid changes of membership among teachers. However, not one of these unions emerged as the majority union.

The implications of teacher representation by four unions had several serious consequences. Any issue raised by one union with the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) had to be discussed with each union separately. This resulted in the presentation of conflicting arguments to the CPO and advisors by the different unions, a situation which acted to the disadvantage of teachers. Additionally, negotiations were often lengthy with a consequently longer period for settlement. The relationship between the three unions was thus described as one involving a great deal of “inter-union rivalry and fragmentation” which was seen as “the biggest disadvantage when negotiating a collective agreement”.

The period from March 1979 to December 1981, when TTUTA was finally recognised by the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board, was one of relentless struggle with the authorities in support of the cause for one union for all teachers. Thousands of teachers marched around the Red House and through the streets demanding that there be one umbrella body for all teachers.

On April 24, 1980 TTUTA was registered as a Trade Union. It is worth noting that TTUTA got its name from adding the word ‘Trinidad’ to the ‘Tobago Unified Teachers Association’ thus resulting in the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association. In March 1981, the state presented a draft revision of the Education Act 1966, which allowed TTUTA to be recognised as a union for teachers, alongside the three other teachers unions in the country.

This proposal was strongly rejected at a mass meeting of members of the Association in March 1981. Under continued pressure from the mass of teachers the government conceded and the Education Act, 1966 was amended to give TTUTA full recognition as the majority union for teachers. The Registration, Recognition and Certification Board accorded official recognition of the Association in December 1981. They too have their own Credit Union.

Teachers, there are many more that can be said about teachers organisations in the Caribbean and the world, so please read and educate yourself and don’t just sit on the side and cast aspersions. If the teachers of the region were not united, their achievements and successes would be not be so great. You are the educators of the land, I urge you to stop working against each other. If you are not satisfied with the present DAT Executive the time has come for you to get involved and change the course. No one can or will improve the conditions of teachers in Dominica unless the teachers of the country decide to come together under one umbrella and fight as a team.

Allow me to take this opportunity to congratulate the teachers who have been very productive in the execution of the duties in their classrooms and also in the development of themselves. To those who are lagging behind, the time has come to increase your pace.

On behalf of the National Executive, my wish for you is a peaceful and spirit-filled Christmas and 2020 in which your needs will be satisfactorily met.