Antigua PM bats for Baroness Scotland; says Jamaica’s candidate for Commonwealth SG is a monumental error

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne is speaking out against the Jamaican government’s move to put forward its Foreign Affairs Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, for the post of Commonwealth Secretary-General.

The Prime Minister’s Office in Jamaica said Johnson Smith has held several crucial leadership posts, both regionally and internationally, which make her an excellent candidate.

However, Browne said over the weekend that the decision could divide the Caribbean, referring to CARICOM’s support for the incumbent Secretary-General, Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland.

“I know Kamina very well and I have no doubt she would make a good secretary general but the politics of it is that Antigua and Barbuda cannot support Jamaica’s position,” Browne said.

He recalled that for the last couple of years, certain member states and individuals have been “hounding Baroness Scotland”, saying that “they exaggerated stories about her, trying to bring her tenure to and end”

Furthermore, Browne said it is unclear why there’s a need to emasculate Scotland’s term in office.

“I think they are using Jamaica as a stumbling horse…I don’t believe they have the support within CARICOM. It will promote division within CARICOM…I don’t know why they would want to use one CARICOM candidate against the other…”, he added.

He said Jamaica is setting a dangerous precedent by bringing forward Johnson Smith.

“My advice to Jamaica’s Prime Minister is not to waste such an excellent candidate on this race but to preserve her for the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dominica has called on the 54-member Commonwealth grouping to re-elect its General Secretary, Baroness Patricia Scotland, for a second consecutive term saying that despite the challenges of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and climate change, she has “laid a solid foundation to look at solutions for our countries in the future”.

Skerrit, in a letter to the Commonwealth governments, recalled that the Dominica-born Scotland, who was first appointed to the position in 2015, had a mandate “to reform the Commonwealth Secretariat and to advocate and to be a voice for those of our countries without a voice.”

“In her first term she delivered on reform and on change; she delivered on partnerships and innovation for the benefit of our countries; she delivered on good offices and democracy. She successfully braved the challenges of the climate crisis and of the COVID-19 pandemic and has laid a solid foundation to look at solutions for our countries in the future,” Skerrit said in his March 23 letter

Scotland is the second Secretary-General from the Caribbean and the first woman to hold the post.

Scotland was elected to the post at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Malta in 2015. and her re-election is scheduled to take place during the June 20-25 Commonwealth summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

In its statement announcing that Johnson-Smith would be seeking to replace Scotland, the Office of the Prime Minister in Jamaica described her as “eminently qualified for the post” and that she has “held several crucial leadership posts both regionally and internationally.”

“Her qualifications for the post of Secretary-General, including her high moral character, diplomatic and political acumen, proven competence, and commitment to the work of the Commonwealth make her an excellent candidate,” the statement continued.

The election of the Commonwealth Secretary-General is set to take place in June at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda.