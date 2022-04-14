April is Fitness Month in Dominica: Dominicans, visitors encouraged to participate

2022 has been designated by the Government of Dominica as the Year of Health of Wellness.

As part of activities for the Year of Health and Wellness, April has been designated as Fitness Month and several activities have been planned.

“These activities include three cardio jam sessions at our signature ecotourism sites. The first cardio jam Warm Up session was held at the Emerald Pool Parking Lot on March 26, the second at the Trafalgar Falls parking lot on April 2 and the third session was held at the Fresh Water Lake parking lot on April 9, 2022,” a release from Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) states .

The Cardio Jam sessions were organized in collaboration with Jolly’s Pharmacy and local fitness experts and gyms. These activities will climax with the Dominica Fitness Challenge carded for the Pentecost weekend – June 4 – 5, 2022. That event will include a triathlon (hiking, cycling, running) and a flag hike for teams of 3 on segments 1 and 2 of the Waitukubuli National Trail.

Individuals and teams can register online by following this link – Dominica: The Year of Health and Wellness (discoverdominica.com).

“Dominica is the most breathtaking outdoor gym!” the DDA reports the Minister for Tourism as saying. According to the DDA release, she further stated that the Year of Health and Wellness is earmarked to improve the health and well-being of Dominica’s residents, “but also to highlight the many healing attributes of our destination and showcase that to prospective travelers, while encouraging them to come and get fit in Dominica.”

The CEO/Director of Tourism at Discover Dominica Authority notes that, “All Dominicans and visitors should be mindful of the need to practice wellness and wellbeing as a part of everyday life, and we encourage as many persons who are able to participate in the activities planned for Fitness Month this April.”

The Year of Health and Wellness started at the end of January 2022 with a symbolic lantern festival at the Layou River encouraging reflection during the month. The theme in February was liberation, and special entertainment events held during that time provided an opportunity for persons to release and to exhale.

The DDA release continues, “The month of March was designated as inner peace, where we celebrated the golden jubilee of awarding winning Sinach along with her family and friends, through her experiences at our sites and attractions of Dominica and through a number of Praise and Worship sessions that we also carried live on the DDA, DFC and Sinach social media pages.”

The tagline for the Year of Health and Wellness is Discover Wellness. Visit Dominica and the DDA is encouraging all residents and visitors to participate throughout the Year of Health and Wellness in Dominica.

