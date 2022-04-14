Athie Martin says he was not arrested, but will soon be charged for executing peaceful walk

Contrary to ongoing reports that Dominican agronomist, environmentalist and social activist, Atherton “Athie” Martin has been arrested for organizing and executing a peaceful walk for ‘Peace, Justice and Prosperity despite a police warning, Martin says he is a free man, but has been informed by the police that he will soon be charged for the walk.

Last month, following reports made by Martin that he intended to start a weekly walk to bring about change in Dominica, Chief of Police Daniel Carbon, issued a statement saying that the law makes provision for the lawful holding of any walk, march or protest action and in his capacity as the head of the police, he had not received any request for the activity.

Undeterred, Martin proceeded with the walk which has been held for three consecutive Wednesdays – March 30 and April 6 and 3 – pointing out that he had checked with legal counsel, and had been advised that there is no requirement to request permission to walk under the Public Order Act or any other act in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

However, Martin says that following yesterday’s walk which began at 10 am and ended shortly after 1 pm, while at home, he was visited by members of the police force on two occasions.

In the first instance, he said he was unable to meet with the officers as he was engaged on a Zoom business call. However, later that afternoon, acting inspector Mervin Andrew returned and the two had what Martin said was a “cordial and absolutely respectful” discussion.

“He told me, Mr. Martin, I am not here to arrest you. I have come to let you know that our legal advice in the police department is that by helping to organize and to lead and participate in the first two walks, you are in violation of Section Five of the Public Order Act and you are going to be charged with such violation,” Martin stated.

According to social activist, he was further informed that the charges will be prepared and brought against him within the next few days.

Martin reiterated to the police officer, his previous position that notwithstanding what the Public Order Act may say about seeking permission, the weekly walk was in his view, and in the view of legal counsel, not a procession and as such, did not require prior authority or permission from the Commissioner of Police.

Martin further pointed out that the supreme law of the country, which is the constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica which overrides any other law, guarantees citizens freedom of association and freedom of movement, and places no prior prerequisites on seeking permission to do activities such as walking.

“I also reminded him that we had conducted our walks in an orderly and disciplined manner which has not in any way created an annoyance or provided an interruption of the free flow of either vehicular or pedestrian traffic,” he said.

“We both acknowledged that these were the two positions. He said to me, ‘I will be proceeding’ and I said frankly my brother, go ahead and proceed that is your job to do and I, in turn, will precede,” Martin added.

He went on to thank the citizens who were concerned about his safety but admonished those who spread untruths, such as his arrest.

“Misinformation is a vicious tool of manipulation. Sometimes it is accidental. Sometimes it is deliberate,” Martin declared.

Asked whether he plans to stop the walk, which attracted a large following, because he’s intimidated by the threat of being charged, the veteran activist responded, “absolutely not.”

“Quite to the contrary, of being intimidated, I am emboldened; I am energized and I have no doubt that over the next few days, weeks and months, however long, I will become more emboldened more energized, and more committed to and convinced of the fact that [the reason why I’m here] is to confront, to clarify and to guide those to whom those chips fall on the wrong side,” he said. “I’m sorry, but that’s what it is and you will never stop hearing Athie Martin saying what he believes is the truth and the way that we should be following because I take guidance from no man. I follow no man. I adore no man. I pray to no man. I bend my knees to no man, only the Father.”

Martin holds the view that a lot of the recent actions which have been taking place in Dominica that threaten the peace and calm of our society, form part of the agenda of a few people to twist and turn matters to their advantage or the advantage their organization.

A copy of the Public Order Act is posted below.

Download (PDF, 114KB)