BREAKING NEWS: Dominica reports two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Dominica’ s count of positive COVID-19 cases has increased to 14.

National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shalludin Ahmed reported moments ago at a press briefing now underway, that the two new cases are contacts of case 3.

The case 3 patient was reported, on March 30, 2020, to have come from Concord in the Marigot area.

According to Dr. Ahmed, nine (9) of the 14 cases reported so far are male and five (5) are female.

He added that five (5) of the patients have chronic conditions, however, all patients are stable.

255 COVID tests have so far been completed in Dominica.