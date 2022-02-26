BUSINESS BYTE: Fine Foods Inc donates Beep disinfectant spray to Dominica Nurses Association and police force

In recognition of the Mas Dominik 2022 activities this weekend and the increased services from front line workers it demands, Fine Foods Inc through its supplier McBride (Caribbean) Limited, has donated 600 bottles of Beep Disinfectant Travel Size spray to Dominica’s Nurses Association and the Commonwealth of Dominica Police force.

The donation of the Beep Disinfectant Spray was to help safeguard the frontliners and their families from Omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

E-Commerce and Marketing Coordinator, Ms. Marsha Augustine noted that the company was grateful for the opportunity to continue playing such an essential role, in assisting the nurses and police force with their safety efforts, as the nation is actively and collectively following protocols to decrease the number of positive Covid-19 cases. Ms. Augustine impressed upon the recipients of the donation that Beep Disinfectant Spray has been certified by a U.S. EPA-compliant lab, to kill the virus that causes COVID-19 and can be used on surfaces around testing sites, the police stations, and even on street patrol to help maintain a safe occupational environment for patients, civilians, and the front liners alike.

“The Dominica Nurses Association acknowledges the generosity of the management and staff of Fine Foods and for this, we are grateful. As healthcare providers it will enable us to limit the spread of bacteria and diseases among our population,” Nurse James of the D.N.A. stated.

The Chief of Police expressed his appreciation for the gesture by Fine Foods Inc Distribution by stating that, “this donation came at an opportune time, especially as the police officers are currently patrolling the streets to keep our civilians safe. The products given will help enable the safety of our officers during the season.”

Fine Foods Inc., the Biggest Distributor for the Biggest Brands in Dominica, was established on the Commonwealth of Dominica in 2007. Since launch, Fine Foods Inc. has achieved relentless growth by offering world class products and services, expanding into distinct market segments within the Food and Beverage Industry. Fine Foods Inc continues to support key stakeholders and frontliners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through its many donations and sponsorships.