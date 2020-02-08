BUSINESS BYTE: Flow to give $100K to Carnival 2020

Telecoms company shows full support for National Celebration

Flow has stepped to the forefront as a leading supporter for the national carnival with a cash injection of over $100,000 Eastern Caribbean Dollars invested into various elements of the celebrations.

Flow General Manager, Jeffrey Baptiste says the company understands the value of keeping the country’s culture alive. “We understand the cultural significance of these events to Dominica and have therefore invested in ensuring the success and growth of the carnival celebrations.” noted Baptiste.

“The annual Carnival celebration is one which takes prominence on Cable & Wireless (Flow) Dominica’s Corporate Social Responsibility agenda. We see it as preserving the unique cultural heritage of Dominica and we are proud to celebrate with our customers, nationals and visitors to our beautiful nature island alike,” said Baptiste

The staging of ‘Mas Domnik 2020’ is shaping up to be a promising season of stellar events with several of the tents underway and the previously held, two main calypso competitions, have set the stage for a competitive semi-final showcase this weekend.

Flow’s carnival contributions will be administered through the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), which is the body responsible for overseeing carnivals and festivals on the island. The company is also continuing to forge a partnership with the Dominica Calypso Association (DCA). Additionally, a number of smaller organizations will also benefit from Flow’s carnival-related sponsorships including the 2020 presentation of the Lumi-Nation Jou’vert t-shirt band in association with Signal Band; Amnesia&Pulse Costume Bands and Old Time Sake Costume band. The company also plans to support the Rotary Club’s Souse & Punch event and the ‘Klubird’ t-shirt band.

Flow’s existing and new customers will also feel the carnival excitement with super deals and chances to win $500 in cash, costume and t-shirt band packages, free services, tablets, Samsung Fitbits, handsets, tickets to the Miss Dominica Pageant, Sunrise and the calypso shows every week.

Additionally, prepaid customers topping-up’ $25 or more in mobile credit will automatically win FREE gifts of 50 on-net calling minutes or 500MBs of data. Flow has also promised a series of random giveaways of“Double Data” surprises for customers when they purchase or renew a 1, 3 or 7 day Always On pre-paid combo plan. Customers who may be considering Flow’s post-paid mobile service can join the fun as well with chances to win a FREE ZTW A5 handset when they sign up for a new medium-sized post-paid plan.

To learn more customers can visit the nearest Flow location;www.discoverflow.co/dominica or www.facebook.com/FlowDominica

Flow wishes all a safe and exciting carnival season.