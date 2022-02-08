BUSINESS BYTE: Marilyn Sealy appointed Senior Director, Head of Communications, C&W Communications

C&W Communications is pleased to announce the appointment of Marilyn Sealy to the position of Senior Director, Head of Communications effective February 1, 2022.

Sealy, who is based in Barbados, has held a variety of roles within company, most recently as Senior Manager, Communications, South Caribbean with responsibility for Barbados, Grenada, Dominica, St Lucia, St Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Dutch Caribbean.

In her new role, which forms part of C&W’s executive leadership team, Sealy will be responsible for leading the company’s corporate communications portfolio in over twenty markets spread across the Caribbean and Latin America.

“Marilyn is passionate about our business, cares deeply for her colleagues, and brings amazing energy to everything she does. She is a savvy, results-oriented business leader and reliable team player who has grown with the company and we wish her continued success in her new role,” said Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer, C&W Communications.

Sealy is a trained behavioural and social change specialist, and has worked extensively in the field of journalism, public relations, and event management for the past twenty years.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada and an MA in Communication for Social and Behaviour Change with Distinction from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus.

Sealy is currently a member of and previously served as a Past President of the Barbados Chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC).

