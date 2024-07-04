Caribbean Development Bank sends staff to Grenada and St. Vincent &The Grenadines as part of Rapid Response Mechanism

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has taken swift action in response to the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, which struck Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on July 1, 2024. In an effort to provide immediate support to the affected communities, the CDB has deployed staff to these territories as part of the Regional Response Mechanism (RRM) that it supports. The RRM has been activated to mobilize resources, including personnel, equipment, and financial aid, to assist the areas most severely impacted by the storm.

Operational oversight of the RRM is being led by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), with personnel on the ground in the affected territories conducting essential physical and social needs assessments. Mr. Isaac Solomon, Acting President of the CDB, emphasized the commitment to delivering effective and timely assistance to those affected by Hurricane Beryl.

“Our staff is part of the Rapid Needs Assessment Teams (RNAT) on the ground in Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, responding swiftly to assess and address the critical needs of those impacted. At the same time, we are also collaborating with partner organisations to mobilise resources and coordinate efforts to ensure that as many people as possible receive the help they require during this difficult time,” said Solomon.

The focus of CDB staff extends to post-event evaluations, including stakeholder engagement with government representatives, NGOs, community-based organizations, and affected households. Special attention is given to vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and the economically disadvantaged to ensure they receive appropriate support during this challenging period. Additionally, a CDB technical expert is being deployed to aid in the water sector recovery efforts in Grenada.

RNAT teams are conducting initial damage assessments to assist governments in identifying immediate needs and guiding the in-country response. The CDB is also coordinating financial and other forms of support to address urgent assistance requests that may arise in the coming days following evaluations. Furthermore, the CDB team is in contact with the Government of Jamaica, which was impacted by Hurricane Beryl on July 3, 2024, and is closely monitoring developments in the Cayman Islands and Belize, other member countries projected to be affected by the hurricane.