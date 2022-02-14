CARICOM Secretary-General extends condolences on the passing of former Belize Prime Minister Manuel Esquivel

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett has expressed profound sorrow at the passing of former Belize Prime Minister Sir Manuel Esquivel.

Dr. Barnett sent a message of condolence to the Prime Minister of Belize Honourable John Antonio Briceño:

“Honourable Prime Minister,

It is with profound sorrow that I received the news of the passing of Sir Manuel Esquivel KCMG, former two-time Prime Minister of Belize.

I viewed Sir Manuel as a calm, thoughtful leader whose importance to the evolution of an independent Belize cannot be overestimated. His scientific training imbued his actions with a deliberate logic which allied to his personal integrity and honesty made him a formidable presence in Belize’s public life.

His presence and contributions to the landmark meetings of CARICOM Heads of Government including at Grand Anse and his influence on the Community’s Charter of Civil Society were indicative of his commitment to regional integration.

I extend deepest condolences to Lady Kathy and the Esquivel family and to the Government and People of Belize on the loss of Sir Manuel who was truly a fine example of what a life in public service should be.”