Child’s corpse discovered on Penville seashore; police investigate

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is currently investigating the tragic discovery of a child’s corpse on the seashore at Penville earlier today.

A police source informed Dominica News Online (DNO) this afternoon that officers are actively at the scene, working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident. The identity of the child remains unknown at this time.

According to the source, preliminary investigations suggest that the child may have been a passenger on a capsized vessel carrying Haitians, which was en route to the French Territories. The police are continuing their efforts to gather more information and provide clarity on this unfortunate situation.