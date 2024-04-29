Dominica’s first coffee month coming in September

After a visit to the Arabica Coffee farm in Milton, Syndicate, owned and managed by established coffee grower Mr. Whitney Louis, preparations are underway for the inaugural International Coffee Day in Dominica. Louis will celebrate his 92nd birthday on September 27, 2024.

His birthday month (September) will be dedicated to honoring coffee under the theme “No Forest, No River, No Coffee, No Life!” A weekly radio program will shed light on the challenges faced by coffee farmers and producers.

The month will culminate in special activities from September 27 to 29.

Day one will focus on students with “Know your Coffee Day,” followed by a historical perspective on coffee’s journey from Africa through Guyana to Dominica by Mr. Ezra Remer of the Dominica Coffee Revitalization Initiative on day two. Day three will feature an International Coffee Brunch event called Cuffy Klatsch #2.

The Ruins Stone Café in Roseau will serve as the primary location for the International Coffee Day celebrations. All coffee enthusiasts are encouraged to participate and celebrate this special day in their unique way.