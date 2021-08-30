COMMENTARY: The Laplaine constituency deserves better representation

What is happening in Au Vent? What is happening to the people of the south east Windward coast? When and what will happen when the ‘Jea Au Vent’ realize that they deserve better leadership and representation? Well they will probably learn to forgive themselves and not be taken for granted anymore. Then they will vote for people who they respect and who have the clout, influence, stature and status to work hard and deliver on their behalf. But that is easier said than done given the current political climate that exists in Dominica today.

Long gone are the true and majestic representatives and leaders of the Au Vent region- gentlemen like Pierre Colaire, L.C Didier, Henkel Christian, P.K. Williams, Thomas Etienne, Heskeith Alexander and others. Other good guys like Ron Green have bowed out of public life. These folks earned their respect the old fashioned way by working hard and sincerely. Some may have never voted or supported them but respected and listened to them. Of course, these men were not by any means perfect, but they worked on behalf of the Au Vent people with a focused determination. Gone are the nostalgic days.

Lately and in particular the last twenty years, we have seen the deterioration in the quality and caliber of political leaders from the south east. Instead of moral and focused leadership, we have witnessed ‘money ‘induced leadership. The previous Parl Rep who got kicked out by his party was an abrasive, arrogant Lay preacher who walked and talked like he owned all subjects, things and places east of Pond Casse.

My WhatsApp’s box has been filled with calls and text messages regarding the latest alleged situation at Stock Farm with the current La Plaine Parl Rep. Of course, I am not a member of the Moral, Religious or Ethical Society nor am I passing any judgment on the man. If the alleged ugly incident did occur then my position is that he is a big man and it is between him, his wife and his God and is not anyone’s business.

But wait, if the alleged situation did occur on Government’s time while he is supposed to working and doing business for the people of Au Vent and Dominica, then it’s everyone’s business. In his defense, some say that others with more seniority and visibility who work with him allegedly do (if the Stock Farm incident ever occurred) it with impunity all the time. They even point out to a PM in a nearby OECS island who was in a similar predicament not too long ago and he is still in office. They say that the difference is that the poor fellow is probably less sophisticated than the others who have multiple ways and expensive means of covering their tracks all the time.

I must confess I personally like the current Parl Rep and was highly disappointed when I heard that he had entered the political jungle and would be contesting La Plaine. I called one of my La Plaine ‘boyz’ in New York and we both agreed that in time our man will be ‘eaten alive’ in this contact spot in this political climate. I like the guy immensely because he was my next door neighbour in the La Plaine valley. I remember fondly baby-sitting him and my nephew many times and the trips we took to the La Ronde River and picking mangoes in the woods.

Politics in Dominica is a big man and a Strong woman’s game and not for guys like the naïve La Plaine Parl Rep. Politics and public life should be for honest, and sincere Strongmen like the Marigot Representative and Strong women like Mrs. Sanford who is carrying the full weight of our first nation people. It seems like she gets her resolute ad unambiguous guidance and draws conviction and strength from her Kalinago ancestors, departed rulers and high priests.

We also agree that as a highly respected Pharmacist in Au Vent, the Parl Rep had come a long way from his humble beginnings and was serving our people and ensuring that they remain healthy. My ‘boyz’ and I lamented that maybe the offer of big money ( ‘L’ argent, L’argent ’) to enter the race was just too much to turn down. Today he is back bencher with no respect, dignity and has nothing to say (‘mo- mo’) in Parliament.

But the issue of qualify candidates for La Plaine is not an issue for the current regime. Without electoral reform they feel like they can nominate a goat with lip stick and a neck scarf and the New Jersey Diaspora will give them the ‘W’ so why bother. As for our man in La Plaine, we will still love him because he is one of our own and we will not allow cheap politics to divide us. But partner you may have some tough decisions to make moving forward.

Well for the sake of our country I hope that retired judge will deliver an authentic Electoral Reform report which Dominicans highly anticipate so that we can have free and fair elections and ultimately save our country from itself. Our hope and prayer is that the judge will just not take his big loot and run and rubber stamp a bogus report in favour of the regime.