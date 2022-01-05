Covid-19 PCR and antigen testing for outbound travel

The public and visitors to the beautiful Nature Island can easily book their outbound (departure) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Antigen tests. Visitors are recommended to schedule the required tests for their departure as early as possible after arriving.

PCR tests can be booked online via https://pcrbooking.dominica.gov.dm as well as via WhatsApp (767) 611 3905. Once the date, time, and other key information are uploaded for the appointment (via the portal); the traveler receives an email confirmation to his/her inbox/junk mail. Travelers can then proceed to make payment online via the Government of Dominica – Payment Portal or to the Cashier located at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital. PCR tests cost one hundred Eastern Caribbean Dollars ($100 EC) and travelers are reminded to walk with the printed receipt, passport, and vaccination card on the day of testing.

The PCR test site is located at the Windsor Park Stadium and the entrance to access the site is right after the Digicel office on Bath Road, Roseau. Travelers are encouraged to be on time for appointments and once the test is completed, results will be sent via email in a 24–48-hour window. If travelers are required to produce a hard copy of the results, a form of identification is required for collection.

For countries that are accepting the Antigen test for entry, travelers can have the test completed at La Falaise Lab and Adam’s Pharmacy. La Falaise Lab, Roseau can be contacted via 767-440-4583 or WhatsApp 767-276-5213 to schedule an appointment. The cost of the test is one hundred and fifty Eastern Caribbean Dollars ($150 EC) for days Monday through Friday and two hundred Eastern Caribbean Dollars ($200 EC) for weekends and public holidays. Within an hour of testing, all travelers will receive their results. Test results can be sent to the traveler’s email upon request and there is an additional fee for a call out service.

Additionally, Adam’s Pharmacy, Roseau can be contacted via 767-275-1686 to schedule an appointment. The cost of the test is one hundred and forty Eastern Caribbean Dollars ($140 EC), for days Monday through Friday and one hundred and seventy Eastern Caribbean Dollars ($170 EC) for after-hour services. Within thirty minutes of testing, all travelers will receive their results.

Destination Marketing Manager, Ms. Kimberly King remarked, “we are well on our way to having a robust testing infrastructure that is crucial to enabling access to and from our lovely Nature Island.”

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at +1 767 448 2045. Or, visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter., Instagram and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube