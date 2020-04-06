COVID-19: Update on status of operations of National Bank of Dominica Ltd.

Given the changes in business operating hours, we feel it is important to provide an update on the status of our operations.

NBD will continue to serve customers who wish to make cash or cheque transactions from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM by appointment only. Customers must contact NBD via phone, WhatsApp or Live Chat on our website to set up an appointment. All other services, including applications for new accounts and loans, will be handled remotely.

If you wish to schedule an appointment or seek further details, please contact us using the following means. Our representatives stand ready to serve your needs during these difficult times.

Contact us by phone:

Main Phone Number (767) 255-2300 WhatsApp (767) 265-2300 Extension Numbers Roseau: (767) 255-2311/255-2389/255-2327 Portsmouth: (767) 255-2364/255-2362 Card Services (767) 255-2336 Loan Services (767) 255-2337

Contact us online:

Live Chat nbdominica.com Email customersupport@nbd.dm Facebook https://www.facebook.com/nbdominica/

We advise that we are already receiving a high volume of customer queries, and our team is doing its best to answer your queries as quickly and efficiently as possible, therefore we ask for your patience as we work to address each customer’s concern.

Customers are encouraged to use our ATMs, Debit Cards, Online Banking and Mobile Banking services as far as possible to avoid crowding and delays at the bank.

We are committed to serving all our customers as we work through these challenging times together. As new developments emerge, we will share information with you about how we continue to operate safely and effectively and assist all our customers. Please continue to check our website, nbdominica.com and Facebook page for updates.

The Board of Directors and Management of NBD encourage everyone to adhere to proper health and safety guidelines and thank the public for its cooperation.