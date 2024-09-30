DEXIA pays out over $2 million to farmers last year, says GM

According to DEXIA General Manager, Paula Platsko, in September 2023, a $5 million agricultural procurement center, was officially inaugurated. However, payments to farmers commenced in April 2023. As of September 10, 2024, a total of $2,401,359,025 has been disbursed to 568 farmers through this initiative for a diverse array of agricultural products, including bananas, dasheen, plantains, ginger, yams, pineapples, sweet potatoes, white potatoes, carambola, breadfruit, avocados, eggplants, pumpkins, cucumbers, coconuts, seasoning peppers, turmeric, hot peppers, tanya, passion fruits, watermelons, and various citrus fruits.

Notably, 95% of the agricultural goods acquired have been exported, while the remaining 5% is sold locally through supermarkets and government agencies. MS Platsko asserts that the organization’s commitment to timely payments has bolstered farmers’ trust in DEXIA, leading to an increase in both the quantity and variety of agricultural products processed at the packhouse. She further noted that it is important to highlight that out of the total payments made to farmers, $398,000 has been allocated to Bay Oil producers across the island.