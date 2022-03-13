Dominica head coach hoping for good showing against T&C

Dominica Football Association (DFA) Media - Sunday, March 13th, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Photo credit Dominica Football Association (DFA) Media

Head Coach of the Senior Women’s Football Team, Albert Titre says he expects the Dominica team to have a good showing when they take on Turks and Caicos at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

The team is currently in training with two games to play (April 06th and April 12th)

The women are currently back in training following their round one fixtures against Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago Women respectively.

Titre says he hopes the women can build on their momentum for the two upcoming games.

1 Comment

  1. Shaka zulu
    March 13, 2022

    Why are the women not training in the home stadium they are supposed to play? The pics i am seeing above look like farmer brown removed his grazing goats make space for them to play.

