Dominica head coach hoping for good showing against T&C

Head Coach of the Senior Women’s Football Team, Albert Titre says he expects the Dominica team to have a good showing when they take on Turks and Caicos at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

The team is currently in training with two games to play (April 06th and April 12th)

The women are currently back in training following their round one fixtures against Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago Women respectively.

Titre says he hopes the women can build on their momentum for the two upcoming games.