Dominica police force welcomes its largest graduating class

Fifty-one (51) young men and women from across Dominica— 38 males and 13 females— are the newest addition to the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF), the largest induction the police service has seen at any one time.

Following six month of intensive training in a wide range of areas, the 35th recruit training course officially came to an end on March 30, 2022, as the CDPF held its graduation and passing out parade at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium (WPSS).

While the rigorous training program is designed and implemented to give to the students the requisite skills and knowledge which will enable them to deliver professional police service to the community, Chief Instructor, acting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Clem Bruno praised course 35 for their determination amidst adversities.

“In the past, all trainings were conducted within the compound of the police training school at Morne Bruce however, due to the structural damage to the school’s administration building during the passage of Hurricane Maria 2017 and the size of the course, additional training facilities outside the school compound had to be sought, thereby making course 35 “a much more complex undertaking,” Bruno stated.

“The fact that this training was conducted during a time when all other teaching on island was done virtually and almost all aspects of the training was done face to face, is truly remarkable,” he stated.

ASP Bruno further revealed that although 53 students comprising 39 males and 14 females reported for training on September 6 2021, the course formally began in October of 2021.

“In the first quarter of the course, due to the inability of some students to handle the rigidity of physical training, as well as health and personal issues experienced by some, two students, one male and one female, tendered their resignation. And one student’s appointment was terminated on medical grounds, reducing the number of officers on training to 50,” he said.

Although these three officers were eventually replaced, Bruno informed that one male replacement student reported for training about one hour before lunch and after sitting through a review session of the lessons covered during the period prior to his enlistment, he tendered his resignation.

“All efforts to persuade him to change his mind proved futile and his resignation was accepted that very afternoon, thus making him a prime candidate for the officer with the shortest service record in the history of the CDPF,” he jokingly said.

During the last quarter of training, the female replacement student tendered her resignation due to medical complications.

Throughout the six months, the students completed several training modules both theoretical and practical skills and for the first time recruits of a training course graduated with two other certificates which included a Financial Investigation Asset Recovery course facilitated by the Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit as well as a Scenes of Crime First Responders course facilitated by the Implementation Agency for Crime and Security.

The Chief Instructor also announced another welcomed addition to the training which was a competent on putting out fires utilizing fire extinguishers and water hoses including fire fighting drills thus equipping the students with the necessary skills for assisting Fire Officers if called upon to do so.

Also included for the first time was a basic seamanship module required for attachment to the Marine Units.

ASP Bruno further congratulated the students on their 100% pass rate as according to him, “Throughout the course, students completed a number of written and practical tests and examinations with a passing grade set at 70%. Out of a total of 1800 points, the stop student accumulated 1,677.51 points, and the lowest student accumulated 1,261.88 points with an overall cost average of 82.27%.”

The Chief Instructor urged the graduating officers to put into practice all the knowledge and skills they amassed during training and to serve without fear and favor.

“Identify senior officers who can help you build on that knowledge and gravitate towards them. Be the agents of change, put your youthful energies and exuberance demonstrated on your run from Roseau to Mero to good use and be prepared to go beyond the call of duty, “ he encouraged.

ASP Bruno continued, “Don’t be satisfied with just showing up for duty and doing the minimum or sitting around and hoping the phone never rings, but instead be effective police officers working hand in hand with the general public. Make your presence be felt within the towns and villages where you will be posted and give the public at large the assurance that they are serious about performing your duties.”

While he told the Officers that they are entering the CDPF at a time when every action of the police is under scrutiny, he averred, “you have already experienced how quickly a video involving police officers can go viral. Regardless, do not let this deter you from responding to the call of duty, but rather execute your duties with the highest degree of responsibility required by your profession, all while respecting and protecting human dignity and maintaining upholding the human rights of all people.”

During the ceremony, several officers were awarded for their performance which included the award for Best Recruit which was copped by Constable Daniel Laurent, First Runner Up Tahz Robinson, and Best at Police Duty Subject, Woman Police Constable (WPC) Lekeisha Moses.

The award for best Best at Drills was secured by Constable Javid Casey, Best at Self Defense Constable Dany Chris Paul, Best at Physical Training (male) Constable Curmichael E. Auguiste while WPC Kayanner St Hilaire was accorded for Best Physical Training (female).

Best Shot- Constable Cornal Narch Africa, Best at Weapon Training – Constable Jusdel Bannis, Best Turned Out -female WPC Shernel Bannis, Best Turned Out – male Constable Tyrone Sandy and the Instructor’s Award Constable Daniel Laurent.

For the first time, the Commissioner Shield was awarded to a female, WPC Valerie Esprit as the Most Disciplined Student while Constable Daniel Laurent also received the Baton of Honour.