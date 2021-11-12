Dominica presents Ambassador Francine Baron for election to UNESCO Board

Minister for Education, Octavia Alfred has stated that after 16 years, Dominica wants to upgrade its representation on The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) board.

At the 41st session of the General Conference of UNESCO in Paris on Thursday, Alfred said the organization continues to support Dominica in the implementation of major programs.

According to the Minister, Dominica has also ensured that its national priorities are well reflected in UNESCO’s country strategy plans and work program over the years.

“It is in this regard we desire to upgrade our representation on the UNESCO board after 16 years and we humbly invite you to support our candidate for membership on the board for the period 2021 to 2025,” Alfred said.

Dominica’s proposed candidate for election to the UNESCO Executive Board is Ambassador Francine Baron. The Executive Board Elections will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

She continued, “On a mandate of culture, UNESCO continues to support our government in the implementation of programs that promote and safe guard Dominica’s rich cultural heritage. Under the leadership of the UNESCO cluster office in Jamaica, we have ensured that critical stakeholders in the sector of culture, rural development environment, tourism, youth and agriculture remain closely tied to the mandate and program of UNESCO.”

The education minister affirmed, on behalf of the government and people of Dominica, that UNESCO remains an important development partner in the enhancement of the critical areas of education and culture in her country.

She added that UNESCO, through its educational programs, continues with the provision of capacity building opportunities particularly with respect to ICT integration within the education sector.

“The Blackboard Blended learning training, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and other educational training programs could not have been more relevant and opportune as we seek to appease the digital appetites of our young people,” Alfred stated.

She further noted that the government of Dominica continues to implement programs and plans with thematic emphasis on intellectual cooperation, peace, non-violence, justice and human rights in keeping with UNESCO’s goal and through the collaborative approach, it promotes education, science, culture, communication and information.

“Dominica wishes to publicly reaffirm its support to UNESCO global education 2030 agenda. Like UNESCO, our government believes that education is a human right for all and access to learning must be equal,” the minister said.

Dominica’s delegation to the UNEXCO General Assembly also includes Her Excellency Janet Charles, Acting High Commissioner of the Dominica Mission in London and Mrs. Romualda Hyacinth, Secretary General of Dominica to UNESCO.

Also, during this UNESCO General Assembly, the 12th UNESCO Youth Forum will take place virtually on 19 November 2021. Following a nomination process, Phael Lander of the NYCD was selected as a participant and will propose concrete solutions to address the devastating impact of the COVID-19 crisis on youth and develop a proposal for an “Action Plan by and for Young People” for the post-pandemic period.