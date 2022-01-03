Dominica records second homicide of 2022

Dominica News Online - Sunday, January 2nd, 2022
Stephen Paul Jr. aka 2pac

In less than 24 hours, Dominica has recorded two homicides.

Information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO) indicates that the latest victim is 26 year-old Stephen Paul Jr. aka 2pac who succumbed to a gunshot wound which he received earlier today in Trafalgar.

This morning, the body of a Cochrane man, Miron Benjamin was found along the Goodwill Road, near S-Mart supermarket and Do It Center with multiple stab wounds.

DNO will provide updated information as it becomes available.

