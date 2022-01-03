Dominica records second homicide of 2022

In less than 24 hours, Dominica has recorded two homicides.
Information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO) indicates that the latest victim is 26 year-old Stephen Paul Jr. aka 2pac who succumbed to a gunshot wound which he received earlier today in Trafalgar.
This morning, the body of a Cochrane man, Miron Benjamin was found along the Goodwill Road, near S-Mart supermarket and Do It Center with multiple stab wounds.
DNO will provide updated information as it becomes available.
