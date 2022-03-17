Dominica signs UN sustainable development framework aimed at achieving economic resilience and prosperity

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said the United Nations (UN) Multi-Country Sustainable Development Framework (MSDCF) for the Caribbean for 2022 – 2026 is another avenue to advance the interest of Dominicans and to contribute to economic growth.

The framework focuses on four major pillars which include : economic resilience and shared prosperity; equality and wellbeing; resilience to climate change shocks and sustainable natural resource management; and peace, safety, justice, and the rule of law.

“This signing of the UN Multi-Country Sustainable Development Framework is yet another avenue to advance the interest of our people and develop strategies to improve health, education and social services and contribute to economic growth,” Prime Minister Skerrit said while addressing a signing ceremony held at the Financial Centre on Wednesday.

He continued, “In Dominica, probably more than in any other territory, we understand the urgent need to tackle climate change as a people all too familiar with the devastating impacts of severe weather events. I believe the agreement we signed, the plans we formulate and the interventions we make must always be about the well-being of people.”

Skerrit pointed out that over the last 2 years the development and growth prospects have been… `

He said the agreement being signed proposes to help small territories confront the trials of our times and achieve economic resilience and prosperity.

“A country’s specific work plan will be developed to help us build resilience to climate change, maintain equality among our people and promote the well-being of all citizens,” he stated.

According to the Prime Minister, the the proposed interventions include development financing, health, climate change mitigation and adaptation mechanisms, disaster preparedness and response and cross border issues including migration, trade, transnational crime and trafficking, implementation of human rights and gender equality standards, transport and ocean governance.

“Dominica welcomes the opportunity to collaborate on these pressing developing issues and pledges to facilitate the planned interventions for the greatest positive impact,” he remarked. I look forward to the outcome of this framework and to its practical implementation for the benefit of every Dominican citizen.

Minister for Planning, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, Sustainable Development and Renewable Energy, Dr. Vince Henderson said the government is confident that this cooperation framework will bring greater focus on development assistance, eliminate duplication, reduce transaction cost and coordinate development assistance that is data driven and policy led.

“These objectives I am sure, are welcomed by every ministry of government as we have had to struggle with our continued interactions with various UN agencies in a manner that is more intervention-led rather than programmatic,” he continued. “This will allow us to leverage our efforts collectively as a whole government approach and also will correspond to the UN’s one UN approach.”

The former UN ambassador noted that the elimination of duplication and meeting the targets and obligations by various UN agencies will make the lives of Dominicans easier, however, he said the government expects to see a greater effort to ensure that programs are driven by country need rather than the UN agencies. .

Dr. Henderson suggested that Dominica is well positioned to take advantage of this cooperation framework and mentioned the government’s pursuit of “a very aggressive mission” of becoming totally supplied with renewable energy on the national electricity grid.

“Our efforts at geothermal energy development and the creation of new transmission system from Laudat to Fond Cole and Fond Cole to Sugar Loaf in Portsmouth will enable Dominica to become a country that will be indeed resilient by generating power from indigenous sources and also ensuring that our transmission system can withstand the impact of major meteorological events and when hit, can be back online very quickly,” he explained.

He said the government of Dominica therefore is committed to the implementation of the UN Multi-Country Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, adding, “You have found in Dominica, an able friend and a friend that is eager to move as we work towards the achievements of the Dominica Labour Party administration’s objective of creating a dynamic Dominica.”

Meanwhile, UN Resident Coordinator, His Excellency Didier Trebucq said the signing is a reflection of the true partnership the UN has with Dominica.

“This is the country in the Caribbean region where the UN has the largest footprint, the largest portfolio and a growing portfolio of cooperation as well,” he said. “This is reflective of the true partnerships that we have in Dominica. It’s strong, it’s a fruitful relationship and there is a lot of trust. I believe in our collaborations.

Trebucq also believes that the agreement opens a new era of renewed cooperation.