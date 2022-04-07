Dominica women rout Turks & Caicos in CONCACAF W qualifiers

The Dominica Senior Women’s National Team earned their first three points in the CONCACAF W Qualifiers on Wednesday with an 8-1 thrashing of Turks and Caicos women at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Starr Humphreys stole the spotlight as she registered a hat-trick that piloted the Dominica team to victory.

“I’m just happy I could contribute to the team’s success here today. A hat-trick is not easy to get but I did it and I’m happy; we’re all happy for the win,” Humphreys said.

Kasicka Samuel opened the scoring for Dominica in the 11th minute of the match as other goals came from Sari Finn in the 33rd and 40th minute respectively.

Kylee Bertrand got on the score sheet in the 84th and Britney Dennis sealed the rout in the 90th minute with her first international goal.

The home team who failed to score any goals in their first two games in Guyana recorded 34 shots with 17 on target.

The team enjoyed a 63% possession to their opponent’s 37%.

Britney Stoute, the Dominica Senior Women’s National Team Captain said she is overly excited for the victory and the effort of the girls.

“All in all I am just proud of the girls. We went out there and we played our hearts out,” Stoute said. “We didn’t imagine scoring eight but I am proud of the girls for doing so.”

The Dominica captain also heaped praise on the team’s hat-trick hero, Starr Humphreys.

She said, “She [Starr] is a great player; she’s developing well and everyday she’s learning more. The coaches are still working with her and I am proud of her today.”

Meanwhile, Head Coach, Albert Titre said he is pleased and happy for the ladies.

“As the captain said, it has been a long time since we played at our home, in front our home crowd and we got that victory this afternoon….I was happy for the possession we had in the game. We bounced the ball around and although at one point I wanted us to be more aggressive, but in the end we came out victorious,” Titre said.

Head Coach of the Turks and Caicos Islands, Yunelsis Rodriguez Baez said she was disappointed with the scoreline but was happy with her team’s effort.

The Turks and Caicos managed to score their first ever international goal in women’s soccer with Kaydine Delphin scoring in the 45th minute.

.

Delphin said “It was a wonderful feeling. We’ve been working hard back home putting in extra training and we were looking forward towards winning the game, but scoring the goal was like, oh my God! At least we scored, because we’ve been trying so hard.”

Following this result at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica remains 4th in Group F with 3 points while Turks and Caicos are at the bottom. Nicaragua who occupies the 3rd position has a better goal difference over Dominica.

Dominica’s next match will be against Nicaragua on April 12th in Managua, Nicaragua.

The Dominica team will travel on April 10th to Nicaragua.