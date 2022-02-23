Dominican/American storyboard artist works with biggest names in entertainment industry

Jasmine Alexia Jackson, 27, is a Dominican/American storyboard artist who has been associated with movies and projects such as Inspection, Game changer films and Black Panther 2 with Marvel Studios.

She has worked for most of the production companies on the market from commercials to television and feature films in Europe and the United states.

The main job of a storyboard artist is to translate screenplays and sequences into a series of illustrations, like in a comic book. These illustrations have two major functions; first, they help directors to clarify exactly what they want. Two, it makes it easier to sort out requirements like make-up, clothes and also computer-generated images for special effects. Storyboards are mainly required in films with a lot of complex chases, fights and battles scenes.

Born in Chicago, IL, Jackson was raised by her Dominican mother- Annie John-Baptiste and American father. This is where her career as an art department production assistant began. She worked her way up to a senior illustrator, then a storyboard artist. She was raised split between Chicago and Atlanta.

Currently, Jackson lives in Los Angeles California where she is prepping to hop on another action film with a lot of stunts where she gets to figure out and draw for the director.

“Recently I even got to see some of my on-camera drawings for HBO’s Station Eleven which was cool because I got to do the on camera drawings for a character that was Caribbean but grew up in Chicago and worked as an Illustrator. I did those drawings in 2019 during my trip to Dominica from Chicago. It was crazy to do over 1000 drawings in 2 months but it was so fun,” she told Dominica News Online (DNO).

Before her success, Jackson was offered a full scholarship to attend Columbia Chicago because of her amazing drawings. During her time there, she learnt productions work, freelancing skills and illustration.

“In my second year, I knew I needed something to make me stand out. I then applied to every production company in Paris & London. I started interning at a production company in Paris then I got into a work study program in Beijing at the Beijing film academy,” she revealed.

Eventually, because of her interest in film, she took on storyboarding. When Jackson later graduated from college, she moved back to Atlanta and began her first job as an art department assistant on Hidden Figures with production design legend Wynn Thomas.

“I worked as an Art Department Assistant for two years until eventually I went to Warner Bros as an assistant and worked my way up to a production Illustrator. Then I went on to freelance at HBO’s The Outsider as their series artist. After, I worked on a Christmas movie where I randomly got to work with Debbie Allen.”

Jackson said her mother’s family was very supportive after they came to America from Dominica.

“My mom herself is extremely creative, so she never put me down for wanting to be an artist instead of a doctor or something conventional. Growing up, I was punished by my school for always wanting to draw at every moment because they thought it was distracting,” she recounted.

She said her father also did not take her career choice well as he wanted her to be a doctor for years.

In the next 5 years, Jackson plans to work on another 15-20 projects and hopefully evolve into more visual development or directing.

Here is a link to Jackson’s work on previous projects:

https://jasminealexia.com/storyboards-1