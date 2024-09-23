Holders of Dominican passports and travelers from 92 other visa-exempt countries planning a trip to Thailand will soon have to apply for an electronic travel authorization (ETA) permit.
The new measure will begin rolling out on December 1 and will be fully implemented by June 2025.
Reports indicate that the measure was placed on some of the countries due to increases in tourism and to curb illegal immigration. These countries are the US, Canada, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Cuba, Jamaica, Dominica, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Trinidad & Tobago, and Guatemala.
The move will add a layer of security for tourists entering Thailand by air, sea, and land.
The proposed ETA will be free of charge for a stay of up to 60 days for tourism purposes. The website siam-legal.com, quoted Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying the system will enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of screening and tracking foreigners entering Thailand.
“Travelers applying for visas are already tracked in Thai Immigration systems, so this new tracking system is intended to expand visibility over those foreigners entering without a visa,” the site said.
The site added that Thailand’s ETA system is similar to those around the world, “such as the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), which are designed to enhance security, prevent illegal migration, and monitor public health risks.”
Nationals of Malaysia, Laos, and Cambodia are expected to be exempted from the ETA requirement.
Holders of diplomatic and officials’ passports, as well as UN Laissez-Passer and Border Pass users, will also be exempted from the ETA requirement.
The ONLY OECS country caught up in this extra layer of diligence is Dominica. Dominica is a pariah country in the subs Caribbean region.
Why not St. Kitts-Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Grenada or Antigua & Barbuda, all of which deal with the CBI schemes be subjected to the same scrutiny. The Starboy .of Stupidity and Corruption has irreparably damaged the pristine image of Dominica around the world. Citizens have to be subjected to stringent travel restrictions around the world because of Roosevelt’s extractive regime.
Skerrit do everything.The only thing Skerrit did not do was build Dominica after hurricane Maria for blue rats and cockroaches to reside.
Was just about to blame masa skerrit then I read the rest of the article….still its too fun not to give into temptation here….
Skerrit that do that!
Lol!