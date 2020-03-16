Dominica’s opposition leader calls for bipartisan parliamentary committee to fight coronavirus

Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has called for a bipartisan committee of the parliament as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) contagion in Dominica.
He said this committee should be formed to ensure that preparedness is at the very highest level and to ensure minimal impact of the virus as much as possible.
“ We need to have a bipartisan committee of the parliament at work on this COVID-19 pandemic, providing guidance, budgetary support [and] making sure we have the resources dedicated to whatever we need to put in place to get ourselves ready,” he said at a COVID-19 consultation on Friday.
Meantime, Linton said early travel bans in Dominica will aid in the preventing the virus from reaching the country’s shores.
“In Dominica, the virus is not going to suddenly emerge; somebody is going to bring it in… are we timid or are we shy about closing our borders to travel from certain parts of the world as we try to make sure that this stays away from us for as long as possible?” he asked.
The opposition leader noted that both China and the United States of America have both benefited from early travel bans in the management of this matter.
“If we keep our ports open to the cruise industry for the next couple of months…what is the benefit of that as opposed to the benefit of locking it down now and watching the next couple of months making sure that we are safe?”
He said these are tough decisions to make but he is sure that they will be made.
3 Comments
Mad mad madman Linton, what world are you leaving in cant you see this is a world wide Virus it’s all over the place big rich countries can’t stop it at the moment it’s just a matter of time before it gets to Dominica Lennox you are completely wrong America has not benefit from early travel bans ……. you just trying to undermine Prime minister Skerrit so far he is doing a dam good job you and your clowns can push off to hell thank you…
anyone wondering if Dominica should act now to stop allowing cruise ships to dock and block new visitors from the UK, EU and USA or wait until there are confirmed cases in Dominica should look at this analysis of what happens to country’s that wait. It is a couple of days old but proving all too true in France and Spain and soon will be for the USA as well. The cost of allowing COVID-19 into Dominica is going to be a 100 to 1,000,000 times more expensive than what will be lost by acting now.
https://medium.com/@tomaspueyo/coronavirus-act-today-or-people-will-die-f4d3d9cd99ca
Hon Linton good observation and that would be the right thing to do in any real country. However, that is not for Skerrit because Skerrit is not about Dominica and what is in our best interest but rather, he is only about what is in his best interest and therefore dividing us and keeping us divided is in his best interest and so he will keep it. Secondly, let’s not forget that Skerrit himself told us that Dominica is not a real control