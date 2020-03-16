Dominica’s opposition leader calls for bipartisan parliamentary committee to fight coronavirus

Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has called for a bipartisan committee of the parliament as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) contagion in Dominica.

He said this committee should be formed to ensure that preparedness is at the very highest level and to ensure minimal impact of the virus as much as possible.

“ We need to have a bipartisan committee of the parliament at work on this COVID-19 pandemic, providing guidance, budgetary support [and] making sure we have the resources dedicated to whatever we need to put in place to get ourselves ready,” he said at a COVID-19 consultation on Friday.

Meantime, Linton said early travel bans in Dominica will aid in the preventing the virus from reaching the country’s shores.

“In Dominica, the virus is not going to suddenly emerge; somebody is going to bring it in… are we timid or are we shy about closing our borders to travel from certain parts of the world as we try to make sure that this stays away from us for as long as possible?” he asked.

The opposition leader noted that both China and the United States of America have both benefited from early travel bans in the management of this matter.

“If we keep our ports open to the cruise industry for the next couple of months…what is the benefit of that as opposed to the benefit of locking it down now and watching the next couple of months making sure that we are safe?”

He said these are tough decisions to make but he is sure that they will be made.