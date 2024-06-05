Family Week 2024: ‘Evangelizing Families for Mission’

The theme for Family Week 2024 in the Diocese of Roseau is “Evangelizing Families for Mission”. This week-long event will take place from June 16th to 22nd, with activities planned at both the parish and diocesan levels.

The week will commence on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16th, with a Eucharistic Celebration in all churches and chapels. This occasion will serve to underscore the role of fathers in the family, often referred to as the domestic church. It will also acknowledge the efforts of men in stabilizing the family unit and will encourage them to participate more actively in their family life and the life of the church.

Throughout the week, specific days will be set aside for Family Prayer, Appreciation, Fun, and Family Recreation.

One of the main highlights of the week will be a Panel Discussion, organized in collaboration with the UWI Global Dominica Campus. The discussion will focus on the topic “The Family in Contemporary Dominican Society: Opportunities and Challenges”. A panel of four, including Attorney Noelize Knight, Rosie and Rany Felix, and Fr Herman Sharplis, will explore this topic. The discussion will be moderated by Tim Durand.

In its ongoing ministry to families, another key focus will be a Training of Trainers program. This program aims to introduce the Liturgy of the Domestic Church Life (LDCL) in the Diocese of Roseau. LDCL, a ministry focused on the family, was designed by Greg and Lisa Popcak of the United States of America. The program aims to rejuvenate Catholic Family Life by demonstrating how simple daily family practices can fulfill the priestly, prophetic, and royal mission received at Baptism. LDCL is deeply rooted in and nourished by Eucharistic grace. Through this grace, even families facing difficulties can transform into domestic churches capable of participating in the life and mission of the church.

The Family Life Commission in the Diocese of Roseau was established with the aim of enhancing the quality of family life. It seeks to deepen awareness of the church’s teachings on family issues by disseminating information on these teachings and by strengthening support programs for families.

At present, the Commission is collaborating with parishes to fortify Family Life Units. These units will organize and implement family life programs and will also serve as support groups for families.

The Diocese of Roseau has identified family life as a key priority. It aims to transform the home into a domestic church, a safe haven for children and other family members, where love, joy, and care are abundant.