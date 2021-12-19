Government partners with Clear Harbor to expand operations to Portsmouth

The Government of Dominica is partnering with Clear Harbor to expand the company’s operations to Portsmouth.

Clear Harbor will establish a new branch in Picard, Portsmouth, and employ more than 170 Dominicans in 2022.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit led a site visit to the Clear Harbor Call Center on Friday to observe the preparatory works, ahead of the formal opening early next year.

“Clear Harbor will eventually provide a minimum of 300 jobs in Portsmouth. The space here will accommodate 178 and we have indicated to them that we are prepared to build another structure for their use. They will get moving in January, God willing, and it’s an opportunity for all of us in the North to avail ourselves of those jobs.

“This augers well for Portsmouth and the North of Dominica. One can imagine with 300 young people employed in Portsmouth, the bars, the supermarkets and accommodation rentals will benefit,” Prime Minister Skerrit said.

Parliamentary Representative for the Portsmouth Constituency, Hon. Ian Douglas said the Clear Harbor expansion will stimulate economic activity in the area.

“The jobs that will be created here will provide young people with the opportunity to earn a salary, feed their families and we will get economic activity going in the area again.

“On the departure of Ross University, the Government has worked assiduously to ensure that we could replace the economic activity, so this opportunity is an ideal one. And this is just one of the strategies that will unfold in this area in the near future,” Mr. Douglas noted.

Clear Harbor established operations in Dominica in 2005.