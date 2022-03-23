Government undertakes rehabilitation of feeder/farm access roads with EDF funding

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, with funding provided by the European Union under the 11th EDF B-Envelope State Building Contract, has embarked on the rehabilitation of key feeder/farm access roads.

This programme is seen, in part, as the successor to the BAM (Banana Accompanying Measures) programme and addresses an underlying weakness in the agriculture sector relating to commercial competitiveness and low productivity, by improvement of the physical infrastructure.

The roads were identified and prioritised by the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security.

Contracts have been awarded and signed for the rehabilitation of five farm access roads. These contracts constitute an amount of EC$9,943,819.47 committed from EU resources as well as Government of Dominica counterpart contribution.

The Contracting Authority is the National Authorising Officer for the European Development Fund and the Project Supervisor is the Chief Technical Officer of the Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy. The project beneficiary is the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security.

Middle Ridge Feeder Road, Calibishie

Contractor Name: Emile Gaddarkhan et Fils, Ltd

Contract Scope: survey of original scope of works and redesign, clearance, excavation,

earthworks, pavement of 720 metres, irrigation sleeves, culverts and

drainage

Contract Value: EC$5,389,184.64

Commencement Date: 2

nd March 2022.

Projected Completion Date: 1

st July 2022.

Morpo/Macaton Feeder Road, Grandbay

Contractor Name: Public Works Corporation

Contract Scope: demolition and clearance, excavation and earthworks, pavement of 700

metres and drainage

Contract Value: EC$1,436,845.74

Commencement Date: 2

nd March 2022

Projected Completion Date: 1

st June 2022.

Formie Road, Castle Bruce

Contractor Name: Asquith Bannis (trading as ADA Trucking)

Contract Scope: demolition and clearance, excavation and earthworks, pavement of 225

metres, drainage, culvert crossing

Contract Value: EC$830,240.66

Commencement Date: 2

nd March 2022

Projected Completion Date: 1

st June 2022.

Boplan Feeder Road, Paix Bouche

Contractor Name: Sonny’s Construction and Plywood Rental

Contract Scope: demolition and clearance, excavation and earthworks, pavement of 200

metres, drainage, retaining wall and culvert crossing

Contract value: EC $1,453,740.93

Commencement Date: 2

nd March 2022

Projected Completion Date: 1

st July 2022.

Agricultural Station Road, Laplaine

Contractor Name: Paul Jno. Hope

Contract Scope: demolition and clearance, excavation and earthworks, pavement of 400

metres and drainage

Contract Value: EC $833,807.50

Commencement Date: March 14th

Projected Completion Date: June 30th

Contracts will be awarded to commence works on four (4) farm access roads by April 1st, 2022 at an

estimated cost of EC$13 million.

Mango Gutter Feeder Road/Wesley

Grand Riviere Feeder Road/Laplaine

Cuba Feeder Road/ Carholm

Morne Rachette Heights

The Government of Dominica is also developing plans for the rehabilitation of the Chatwell Road,

seen as a critical alternative route, linking the villages of Pichelin and Bellevue Chopin.