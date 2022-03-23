Government undertakes rehabilitation of feeder/farm access roads with EDF funding

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 at 2:37 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Rehabilitation work ongoing on Morpo/Macaton Feeder Road.  Photo courtesy of EU National Authorizing Office

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, with funding provided by the European Union under the 11th EDF B-Envelope State Building Contract, has embarked on the rehabilitation of key feeder/farm access roads.

This programme is seen, in part, as the successor to the BAM (Banana Accompanying Measures) programme and addresses an underlying weakness in the agriculture sector relating to commercial competitiveness and low productivity, by improvement of the physical infrastructure.

The roads were identified and prioritised by the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security.

Contracts have been awarded and signed for the rehabilitation of five farm access roads. These contracts constitute an amount of EC$9,943,819.47 committed from EU resources as well as Government of Dominica counterpart contribution.
The Contracting Authority is the National Authorising Officer for the European Development Fund and the Project Supervisor is the Chief Technical Officer of the Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy. The project beneficiary is the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security.

 

Middle Ridge Feeder Road, Calibishie

Contractor Name: Emile Gaddarkhan et Fils, Ltd
Contract Scope: survey of original scope of works and redesign, clearance, excavation,
earthworks, pavement of 720 metres, irrigation sleeves, culverts and
drainage
Contract Value: EC$5,389,184.64
Commencement Date: 2
nd March 2022.
Projected Completion Date: 1
st July 2022.

 

Morpo/Macaton Feeder Road, Grandbay

Contractor Name: Public Works Corporation
Contract Scope: demolition and clearance, excavation and earthworks, pavement of 700
metres and drainage
Contract Value: EC$1,436,845.74
Commencement Date: 2
nd March 2022
Projected Completion Date: 1
st June 2022.

 

Formie Road, Castle Bruce

Contractor Name: Asquith Bannis (trading as ADA Trucking)
Contract Scope: demolition and clearance, excavation and earthworks, pavement of 225
metres, drainage, culvert crossing
Contract Value: EC$830,240.66
Commencement Date: 2
nd March 2022
Projected Completion Date: 1
st June 2022.

 

Boplan Feeder Road, Paix Bouche

Contractor Name: Sonny’s Construction and Plywood Rental
Contract Scope: demolition and clearance, excavation and earthworks, pavement of 200
metres, drainage, retaining wall and culvert crossing
Contract value: EC $1,453,740.93
Commencement Date: 2
nd March 2022
Projected Completion Date: 1
st July 2022.

 

Agricultural Station Road, Laplaine

Contractor Name: Paul Jno. Hope
Contract Scope: demolition and clearance, excavation and earthworks, pavement of 400
metres and drainage
Contract Value: EC $833,807.50
Commencement Date: March 14th
Projected Completion Date: June 30th

Contracts will be awarded to commence works on four (4) farm access roads by April 1st, 2022 at an
estimated cost of EC$13 million.

  • Mango Gutter Feeder Road/Wesley
  • Grand Riviere Feeder Road/Laplaine
  • Cuba Feeder Road/ Carholm
  • Morne Rachette Heights

The Government of Dominica is also developing plans for the rehabilitation of the Chatwell Road,
seen as a critical alternative route, linking the villages of Pichelin and Bellevue Chopin.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.