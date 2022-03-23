Government undertakes rehabilitation of feeder/farm access roads with EDF funding

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, with funding provided by the European Union under the 11th EDF B-Envelope State Building Contract, has embarked on the rehabilitation of key feeder/farm access roads.
This programme is seen, in part, as the successor to the BAM (Banana Accompanying Measures) programme and addresses an underlying weakness in the agriculture sector relating to commercial competitiveness and low productivity, by improvement of the physical infrastructure.
The roads were identified and prioritised by the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security.
Contracts have been awarded and signed for the rehabilitation of five farm access roads. These contracts constitute an amount of EC$9,943,819.47 committed from EU resources as well as Government of Dominica counterpart contribution.
The Contracting Authority is the National Authorising Officer for the European Development Fund and the Project Supervisor is the Chief Technical Officer of the Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy. The project beneficiary is the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security.
Middle Ridge Feeder Road, Calibishie
Contractor Name: Emile Gaddarkhan et Fils, Ltd
Contract Scope: survey of original scope of works and redesign, clearance, excavation,
earthworks, pavement of 720 metres, irrigation sleeves, culverts and
drainage
Contract Value: EC$5,389,184.64
Commencement Date: 2
nd March 2022.
Projected Completion Date: 1
st July 2022.
Morpo/Macaton Feeder Road, Grandbay
Contractor Name: Public Works Corporation
Contract Scope: demolition and clearance, excavation and earthworks, pavement of 700
metres and drainage
Contract Value: EC$1,436,845.74
Commencement Date: 2
nd March 2022
Projected Completion Date: 1
st June 2022.
Formie Road, Castle Bruce
Contractor Name: Asquith Bannis (trading as ADA Trucking)
Contract Scope: demolition and clearance, excavation and earthworks, pavement of 225
metres, drainage, culvert crossing
Contract Value: EC$830,240.66
Commencement Date: 2
nd March 2022
Projected Completion Date: 1
st June 2022.
Boplan Feeder Road, Paix Bouche
Contractor Name: Sonny’s Construction and Plywood Rental
Contract Scope: demolition and clearance, excavation and earthworks, pavement of 200
metres, drainage, retaining wall and culvert crossing
Contract value: EC $1,453,740.93
Commencement Date: 2
nd March 2022
Projected Completion Date: 1
st July 2022.
Agricultural Station Road, Laplaine
Contractor Name: Paul Jno. Hope
Contract Scope: demolition and clearance, excavation and earthworks, pavement of 400
metres and drainage
Contract Value: EC $833,807.50
Commencement Date: March 14th
Projected Completion Date: June 30th
Contracts will be awarded to commence works on four (4) farm access roads by April 1st, 2022 at an
estimated cost of EC$13 million.
- Mango Gutter Feeder Road/Wesley
- Grand Riviere Feeder Road/Laplaine
- Cuba Feeder Road/ Carholm
- Morne Rachette Heights
The Government of Dominica is also developing plans for the rehabilitation of the Chatwell Road,
seen as a critical alternative route, linking the villages of Pichelin and Bellevue Chopin.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.