Historic Sperm Whale reserve expected in time for tourist season

Dominica is set to finally establish the world’s first Sperm Whale Reserve just in time for the 2024-2025 tourist season. During his presentation of the 2024-2025 National Budget on Friday, Minister for Finance Dr. Irving McIntyre shared that, following stakeholders’ consultations, drafted legislation is expected to be presented in parliament by October 2024. The legislation will facilitate the establishment of a Sperm Whale office, a new licencing regime and a detailed Sperm Whale management plan.

He further revealed that the Sperm Whale Reserve launched in November 2023, is expected to cover an area of approximately 923.3 square kilometres rather than the 788 square kilometres previously announced by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Climate Resilience Execution Agency of Dominica (CREAD) Francine Baron. It should extend from just underneath the Portsmouth area to the southern region of the island. A corridor spanning approximately three

nautical miles for large vessels and cargo ships also features the reserve’s design.

Dr. McIntyre added that the location is crucial and ideal as it represents 3.2% of Dominica’s exclusive economic zone. “This location was selected on analysis of critical areas for the whales with minimal impact on shipping and trade.”

By November 1, 2024, the much-talked-about Sperm Whale Reserve should be officially established, the Finance Minister affirmed.