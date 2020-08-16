IN PICTURES: First Communion in Our Lady of Fair Haven Cathedral Parish

Children of the Lady of Fair Haven Parish on Saturday, August 15, 2020, experienced an important event in their Christian lives. They received the Eucharist or Holy Communion for the first time -they made their first communion. First Communion is a very important event for Catholics as the Eucharist occupies a central role in Catholic theology and practice.

Two children of First Communion age were also baptized during Saturday’s ceremony which was held at the Lady of Fairhaven Cathedral Chapel.

DNO tried to capture the occasion in these pictures. Photos by Cecil Clarke.