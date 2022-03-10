IN PICTURES (VIDEO): Boiling lake refills to near capacity

Below is video of the boiling lake taken this week showing the lake nearing its capacity.

The situation at the lake is being monitored with the Forestry division organizing site visits to the lake at least every 2 weeks.

The Forestry Division would like to remind everyone that the trail remains closed due to concerns over safety.

The public is reminded that these periods of instability can last for weeks to months before normal activity is fully re-established. As this current episode continues, the risk of harmful gases such as Carbon Dioxide and small steam explosions is heightened.

Click here to read more about the history of water level fluctuations at the boiling lake.