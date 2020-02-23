Jay Dee is 2020 calypso monarch

Dominica has a new calypso monarch.
Jude “Jay Dee” Delauney, six years after he first entered the carnival calypso competition, has hit the jackpot. He delivered two sterling performances to outshine the nine other finalists at the finals which was held on Saturday night at the Windsor Park forecourt.
Tasha P copped the 1st runner up position with De Webb taking 2nd runner up and Bingo securing the 3rd runner up position.
Let me give my little piece, As I see it. I am not concerned about thumbs us or down ok. First, let me congratulate the New King for a job well done. Disappointed at the performance of Dice but i am quite sure he will be back stronger next year.
2. My parents always told me Donkey should not take part in horse race and I believe them. I don’t like the idea of CARICOM members taking part in our calypso show. It is Dominica calypso show and to me it should only be for Dominicans except the person attended school here and is working and residing here. I wonder how we would feel if Bingo had won? Would he be appreciated and embraced as our King? If we want to make it a CARICOM show then hust change the name to Caricom show.
3. In as much as I celebrate Tarsha P, I think there should be a separate Calypso Queen Show, where women compete with calypso songs. That would enhance our talent pool, as Tasha P showed us that women have a lot to offer
Why is Dice beibg mention in JayDee’s moment.
Congratulations to 2020 Monarch Jay Dee (Not King since there is only one King, The Most High).
Your victory, which came in your your seventh year of competition and coincidentally in your 7th year of completion, was well deserved. Keep growing your craft with an eye towards regional success.
Congrats also to Tasha P, De Webb, Bingo and all the artists who put their all into ensuring the paying and listening public enjoy a good show!!! I must say that the calypso art form is very much alive and well in the Nature Isle.
The show was great. ComeseeTV delivered for the first time. I had already promised not to give them my money again but thankfully I did. Hunter was a coshony and had no place in the finals. Healer himself should never have been there. I would have liked to see Bobb place but alas only 4 can be in the top four! Congratulations JayDee, I claimed the crown for you after you released your second song. You delivered!
Yes! What goes around comes around!
Pat DACALAY Dice
DNO, the pictures are not zooming to see them bigger.
ADMIN: Thank you for letting us know are you using a pc or tablet/mobile?
Congrats to the new king. I am a Dice fan but I could take Jay See this year and to be blunt, I feel Dice maybe helped Jay See by intention because it’s hard to see Dice flopped as badly as he did. But as far as the runner ups are concerned bI can’t believe Bob was not first or second. Bingo is a St. Lucian that may have voted last year for Skerrit and then when things fall apart, he runs back to St. Lucia therefore the man should not be part of our Calypso and to be placed. Shame on Dominica again. Our Calypso is our history and culture and no damn foreigners should participate
Take it and put it in you pipe and get high….
JAY DEE DACALAY Dice not even in the 4th place he made it.
This is it for Dice.
If Dominicans living in the diaspora were treated like some Dominicans want to treat all “foreigners” living in Dominica, there would be an outcry, Silence prevails when they rail against foreigners taking our “jobs”, contributing to our agricultural output, and now contributing to Caribbean culture in the form of calypso. Just imagine a Dominican was recently promoted to the position of commissioner of police in Antigua and Barbuda. I could go on and on in regards to Dominicans in positions of eminence all over the Caribbean, and in fact all over the world. It is time for us to recognize each other as one people.
@It’s my damn business, I salute your thumbs rating! At this time you are 9-29 mine to you is number 29–you earned it very easily. But how could you?
The competition was great. Minus the mishaps the calypsonians had and the slow progression of the acts, I think it was fantastic. The monarch and first runner-up definitely worked for these positions. Congratulations to the gorgeous Tasha and King Jaydee.
I thought a competition was about the best performer winning. It’s very shocking that you would say no more Dice and it’s time for new blood. Is that how it is done? Nevertheless, Jaydee’s crown was well deserved and I congratulate him.
Who decides what is the appropriate number of times for someone to win a compeition? And what is the solid argument? The winner only changes when someone better comes along, not when people arbitrarily decide “ok, that’s enough”. SMH
I said it and will say it again the calypso assn. need to retire the names of former calypsonians. We cannot have guys recycling the names of calypsonian knowing
that these guys work hard when they were competing. Take for instance Bingo who made the famous Point Mitchel girls. And sang with the Gaylords. Dice (Dennis Arkie) we must give respect to these and retire their names. because we cannot go to Trinidad and use the name Sparrow , Kitchener or melody. If you are related is ok but you would have to add son or daughter of so and so. We must have some kind of standard not just have people come up and give a name.
Congratulation hard work always pay off at lass no more Dice is time we put him out of lime light let new blood prevail. Lets have a peaceful carnival.