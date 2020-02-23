Jay Dee is 2020 calypso monarch

Dominica has a new calypso monarch.

Jude “Jay Dee” Delauney, six years after he first entered the carnival calypso competition, has hit the jackpot. He delivered two sterling performances to outshine the nine other finalists at the finals which was held on Saturday night at the Windsor Park forecourt.

Tasha P copped the 1st runner up position with De Webb taking 2nd runner up and Bingo securing the 3rd runner up position.