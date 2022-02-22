Jollys announces recall of Similac baby formula products following reports of infections in US

Following the death of an infant and the hospitalization of four others in the United States, Jollys Pharmacy – importer of Abbott, one of the largest infant formula makers in the US- is announcing the immediate recall of the Similac advanced formula.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it is investigating consumer complaints of Cronobacter Sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections (a rare but dangerous germ that can cause blood infections and other serious complications) which were reported after having consumed powdered infant formula produced from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners, the FDA is alerting consumers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formula products produced at this facility.

In a statement yesterday, Veteran Pharmacist and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Jolly’s Pharmacy, Carlton Languedoc, said that while there have not been any reports of babies being ill locally as a result of using the product, Jollys has decided to recall this formula.

“If you do have Similac formula in your possession that you would have purchased at any of our Jolly’s Pharmacy locations also including our wholesale departments with batch numbers between 22 and 37 and may contain k8, letters sh or Z2 and maybe expiring somewhere around April 2023 or later, you should discard these formulas immediately,” he cautioned.

“If you do have or may have purchased the formula from our wholesale department, kindly have them removed from your shelf and one of our employees will have the formula picked up,” Languedoc added.

He went on to note that not all of the advanced Similac products are being recalled, and products that do not contain the information listed above are not impacted and can therefore still be consumed.

“We have to be specific and look at the number and all the other Similac that we have, the other varieties, are fine so there is no need to panic. Whatever other Similac brand that you have, they are safe.” the pharmacist stated.

According to the FDA, Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine). Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths and abnormal movements. Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

Salmonella is a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases, may become fatal.

Parents and caregivers of infants who have used these products, and are concerned about the health of their child, are being advised to contact their child’s health care provider and notify them immediately if the child is experiencing any of these symptoms.