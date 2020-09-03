Jungle Bay to reopen in October

Jungle Bay Resort & Spa is set to reopen for business in October this year.

“I can tell you with regards to Jungle Bay what the proprietor [Sam Raphael] did during the COVID period was to use this period to complete the construction of the additional villas, residences there and that was done and so we now have more rooms at the Jungle Bay now that we had at the start of COVID in February,” Prime Minister Skerrit said on his radio talk show recently. “It is a wonderful property and I have been told by the proprietor that he will open his doors for business in October this year.”

Skerrit said he’s pleased that Raphael did not lay off people. He said the Jungle Bay owner basically reassigned people to different aspects of the construction which the Prime Minister believes was “a great initiative which was able to maintain employment at that company during this difficult period.”

Skerrit also described as “fantastic” the work which is being done at the Hilton/Curio Tranquility Beach Resort in Salisbury.

“One can really visualize that project when it is completed,” he stated. “It will be a masterpiece.

He commended the team for their excellent job.

The prime minister also mentioned the work which is ongoing at the Marriott Hotel & Resorts in Portsmouth and which, according to him, has never stopped through the COVID period.

“I have been told by the developer, Mr. Lawrence, that he is going to ramp up construction now that the major aspects of the work is done and now moving to MEP, Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing. So, they are going to be engaged in all of this and internal works,” he stated.

With regard to Secret Bay, the prime minister said the proprietor, Gregor Nassief, is continuing his tradition of delivering excellence with the expected completion by the end of the year, of some villas that now under construction.