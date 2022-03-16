Kalinago Development Fund is a victory for Kalinago people – Cozier Frederick

Minister for the Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment, Cozier Frederick has described the recent launch of the Kalinago Development Fund as a victory to the Kalinago people.

He was speaking as a guest on the most recent edition of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Annou Pale Talk Show.

An amount of $860,000 has been disbursed to the Agricultural Industrial Development (AID) Bank to provide easier access to credit for people of Kalinago ancestry at a concessionary interest rate of 2%.

“Access for financing has always been an issue in the Kalinago space; it has been a struggle…,” he said. “It is a real victory for the Kalinago people.”

According to Frederick, the Kalinago people will finally have access to finance to enable them to develop their own enterprises.

He said the Kalinago people who have thus far reached out to him following the launch of the fund, have responded eagerly and positively.

“They want to see clarity on the use; they want to know what are the administrative procedures, what type of businesses they could go [into] and they are very excited, because this is the first time in the history of the Kalingo space that finance can be made readily available with almost no additional ties in terms of collateral,” he added.

The Salybia Constituency MP said the launch is the perfect solution for personal development, “because we in the Kalinago space realize that most of the interventions done over the years have been government interventions, so now we have the ability to have personal development.”

“It will also work in parallel with the government’s program and so this will help to make it more assertive and more progressive,” he noted.

He highlighted some of the most pressing needs of the Kalinago people the funds will address. He said these will include housing, business development, education, the expansion of homes and small renovations to existing structures.

“We will also see small and new enterprises and upgrading of established enterprises,” Frederick indicated. “Not only this, we do have other aspects including agriculture, fisheries, equipment and medical services…”

Meanwhile, the Minister revealed that the government is looking into having the Kalinago space organized as a World Heritage Site through The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, (UNESCO) for its further development.

The development of the Kalinago Territory as a premiere tourism as well as the rebranding of its arts and craft and cultural heritage, are on the cards, for according to the Parlrep, although there are crafts available in outlets in and out of Roseau for the cruise ships, the plan is to make it a more viable industry.

Frederick said workshops will be organized with the AID Bank, the Ministry of Tourism and the small business enterprise division to ensure that there is continuous training.