King Dice Kalypso Kruize coming soon

In recognition of the achievement of Dennison ‘King Dice’ Joseph, 10-time Calypso King, Showdown Mas Camp has organized an initiative dubbed “King Dice Kalypso Kruize 10. 10.10” (KDKK) to celebrate his accomplishment with the people of Dominica.
The committee is embarking on a 10-village tour around the Island.
The first show will take place in Laplaine, King Dice’s district on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 7: 00pm.
President of Showdown Mascamp, Frederica Riley reflected that throughout Dice’s 20-year journey, many lessons have been learned through his music that have encouraged growth, respect, and dignity.
The launch was held on Tuesday at the Faith Restaurant and Bar in Roseau.
“King Dice stood as captain of his Kalypso Kruise, but he didn’t stand alone, steering all through 20 years of reflection, insight, and foresight using dynamic musical phrases and display,” she expressed
“Through the eyes of the mind, and magic of these rhythms we became engaged, drawn in far deeper than the superficial with a fair view of the future. We appreciated your sharing of insight and enjoyed responding to your musical teasing, and so in grand style, we will relive the epic moments of this journey as Mascamp is going to take this celebration to the four corners of the Nature Isle, starting with the east from whence he came.”
She noted that Mascamp intends to spread this love and joy to all Calypso lovers locally, regionally, and internationally adding that this celebration will be one for entertainment and an opportunity for writers, dancers, artists, and choreographers.
She said King Dice has led the way and done it well and welcomes aboard all calypso lovers to the Kruise to celebrate this extraordinary milestone with him.
Meantime, King Dice stated that he sees KDKK as a benefit to the youth as they will know more about this art form of music.
“Capturing the Junior Monarch when I first stepped in and now being the 10 times Calypso King, my ups and my downs in this and most importantly, the influence that I have in bringing the younger generation to the art form and going through these different communities will motivate the next generation of character writers, singers, etc.”
Dice stated that he also sees KDKK benefiting the venues they plan to attend, boosting revenue to businesses and vendors, adding that Calypso lovers will get to enjoy this art form in its offseason.
“ I would like to invite everyone to the KDKK wherever it is happening in the country and I’m sending a special call to all lovers of music in Dominica to come join us. Let’s make this a big one and get ready for the next ones,” he said
“I see this venture propelling my Calypso career and Dominica Calypso on a whole, hoping that we can make this regional and international. Thank you very much for your support.”
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
Keith,stop behaving like an ignorant UWP acolytes.Dice have been on stage away from Dominica several times.Especially in New York and New Jersey.I have a CD with Dice performing in New York.
Poor boy. Anyways, cherish your souvenirs brother. Your writer uses you damn well to push his political agenda. According to you, YAH MAN!
What a joke, lol are you serious, is this a way to propel yourself in regional and international market going through the villages in Dominica having shows. If after winning the Calypso king of Dominica 10 times and this is the stage you are right now, what a waste of your talent, it is time for some introspection. You are just being used to promote other people’s political agenda and ego, wake up, Dice.
I read this comment before placing at the name of the commenter. After reading, I then look at the sender. Sure enough, it was no surprise to learn it is Gary, a gravely cognitive stunted Roosevelt’s apologist.
Not everyone attends the calypso tents and shows. Also, only around carnival time the local calypso compositions are mostly heard.
Gary, you are a non-entity. Just a nuisance to society comparable to a mosquito.
Ibo MALAPROP France, are you taking your honor and bestow it on others?
You are truly a gravely cognitive stunted UWP apologist and a dangerous bothering mosquito. You are more than a nuisance to society. An embarrassment to creation.
Gary is there any way he can do (promote) both- locally and outside of Dominica?
I am sure he would entertain those opportunities – that is what he does to make a living. Maybe the outside of Dominica opportunities hasn’t materialized. – May be in time they will.
Instead of criticizing aimlessly is there any way you or your contacts and networks can help with $$$ and other ways to make it happen? That way you will not only be showing Dice but Dominica.
Gary, I suspect you are in the category typical Dominicans who are experts at criticizing and finding faults and very ill progressive. People like you and your kind need to be ignored and dismiss.
Good idea! We must learn to cherish and promote our own. King Dice and other local calypsonians, artists, artistes, artisans, and locally manufactured products should be given first preference over foreigners and anything exotic.
Hope this venture with Dice will be hugely successful so it will inspire citizens to give their best in their fields of endeavour. Good luck!
I wonder if Hunter had embarked on a same or similar plan to promote calypso, would you give support, just wondering. What this has to do with
your remarks about first preference over foreigners. As to your comment
yes, let us wish Dice good luck and see what comes out of this so-called Kalypso Kruize.
you are really delusional and not even a joker anymore. After 10 crowns not one regional stage Dice step on while even Sukie is a regional celebrity.
What a waste of talent. WHO IS THE PUPPET???