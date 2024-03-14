King Dice Kalypso Kruize coming soon

In recognition of the achievement of Dennison ‘King Dice’ Joseph, 10-time Calypso King, Showdown Mas Camp has organized an initiative dubbed “King Dice Kalypso Kruize 10. 10.10” (KDKK) to celebrate his accomplishment with the people of Dominica.

The committee is embarking on a 10-village tour around the Island.

The first show will take place in Laplaine, King Dice’s district on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 7: 00pm.

President of Showdown Mascamp, Frederica Riley reflected that throughout Dice’s 20-year journey, many lessons have been learned through his music that have encouraged growth, respect, and dignity.

The launch was held on Tuesday at the Faith Restaurant and Bar in Roseau.

“King Dice stood as captain of his Kalypso Kruise, but he didn’t stand alone, steering all through 20 years of reflection, insight, and foresight using dynamic musical phrases and display,” she expressed

“Through the eyes of the mind, and magic of these rhythms we became engaged, drawn in far deeper than the superficial with a fair view of the future. We appreciated your sharing of insight and enjoyed responding to your musical teasing, and so in grand style, we will relive the epic moments of this journey as Mascamp is going to take this celebration to the four corners of the Nature Isle, starting with the east from whence he came.”

She noted that Mascamp intends to spread this love and joy to all Calypso lovers locally, regionally, and internationally adding that this celebration will be one for entertainment and an opportunity for writers, dancers, artists, and choreographers.

She said King Dice has led the way and done it well and welcomes aboard all calypso lovers to the Kruise to celebrate this extraordinary milestone with him.

Meantime, King Dice stated that he sees KDKK as a benefit to the youth as they will know more about this art form of music.

“Capturing the Junior Monarch when I first stepped in and now being the 10 times Calypso King, my ups and my downs in this and most importantly, the influence that I have in bringing the younger generation to the art form and going through these different communities will motivate the next generation of character writers, singers, etc.”

Dice stated that he also sees KDKK benefiting the venues they plan to attend, boosting revenue to businesses and vendors, adding that Calypso lovers will get to enjoy this art form in its offseason.

“ I would like to invite everyone to the KDKK wherever it is happening in the country and I’m sending a special call to all lovers of music in Dominica to come join us. Let’s make this a big one and get ready for the next ones,” he said

“I see this venture propelling my Calypso career and Dominica Calypso on a whole, hoping that we can make this regional and international. Thank you very much for your support.”