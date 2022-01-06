Laville calls for continued investment in Dominican youth; says digital skills is good starting point

The government of Dominica has invested 17.5 million dollars in digital skills and technology to improve the livelihoods and businesses of young Dominicans, according to Minister for Public Works and the Digital Economy, Cassani Laville.

During a conversation with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on his Annou Pale programme, Laville said it is a great time to be a young person in Dominica and is honored to be associated with “a progressive government with the vision to realize that young people are the most inspired group of this generation.”

Laville noted that in order to leverage that inspiration and to innovate, the government must continue to invest in young people.

“We are still a developing country but we believe that our 17. 5-million-dollar investment in digital skills and technology adoption is a good starting point to prepare or youth. So, through digital transformation, we have an opportunity to provide digital skills to various sectors to offer empowerment. This is an exciting time for young people,” he stated.

The minister said that last week he was in discussions with the National Youth Council (NYCD) and Dr. King who is Minister for Youth Development where they planned to fine-tune a new framework for the youth to access the numerous opportunities that a transformed digital economy will provide.

He stated that his ministry believes that the youth must be part of that process from inception, to gain confidence in that process.

“This year we will continue with the work Online Dominica initiative. We have partnered with IsraAID and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and this has so far transformed the lives of over 120 young people by providing income and opportunities. We are excited to launch the third cohort in February. This has been one of the highlights of my ministry,” he revealed.

Laville added that his ministry will foster innovation and growth of youth and will achieve this by facilitating training opportunities for youth providing business, advisory services and matching grants. He said they will also provide paid internship and apprenticeship opportunities to facilitate business.

“This is an exciting time. The training opportunities are there; the funding is there. The government has made the investment so I encourage all young people to come on board. This is your moment. It’s our time to take off,“ he declared.

The minster further noted that with the rapid changes occurring in our world from the way we socialize, to business, citizens need to adapt to and adopt new skills to embrace critical transformation.

“Even here in our society, we have seen the greatest thrust to operating online from E-curfew passes, online payments, pre-travel processes and even church, so digital skills are critical more than any other time in our history and this is the new norm,” Laville explained.

He said the government’s acquisition of 8 thousand digital devices for young learners will certainly help them with their classes.

“These investments will not only allow youth to access learning opportunities, but that will translate into jobs and will allow them to be innovative to solve more than a problem.”