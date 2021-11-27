LIVE NOW (28th November 2021): Radiothon to save John Peter’s life

A radiothon will be held tomorrow by Dominica Catholic radio in an effort to raise funds to pay for John Peter’s urgent surgery. All those interested in donating to this worthy cause of saving Peter’s life can follow the radiothon online (including DNO) and through social media as well as via local radio on 96.1 fm.

Read More on Peter’s Condition here: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/announcements/general-announcements/donate-john-peter-needs-heart-surgery-for-his-life-threatening-condition/

Donate to Peter’s GoFundme link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/yd6kb-peters-heart-surgery