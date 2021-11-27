LIVE NOW (28th November 2021): Radiothon to save John Peter’s life

Dominica News Online - Saturday, November 27th, 2021 at 10:02 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

 

A radiothon will be held tomorrow by Dominica Catholic radio in an effort to raise funds to pay for John Peter’s urgent surgery. All those interested in donating to this worthy cause of saving Peter’s life can follow the radiothon online (including DNO) and through social media as well as via local radio on 96.1 fm.

Read More on Peter’s Condition here: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/announcements/general-announcements/donate-john-peter-needs-heart-surgery-for-his-life-threatening-condition/

Donate to Peter’s GoFundme link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/yd6kb-peters-heart-surgery

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

    Post a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    :) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

     characters available

    This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.