LIVE NOW: OECS/ECCB Netball Series day 5 (ANU vs SKN, SVG vs BDOS, DA vs SLU)

Live netball action now on at Windsor Park Sports Stadium on day 5 of the OECS ECCB International Netball Series which is being held in Dominica. DNO is currently relaying the live streams of two matches which are now underway: Dominica vs St. Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda vs St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dominica vs St. Lucia match



Antigua and Barbuda vs St. Kitts Nevis match