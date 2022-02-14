LIVE NOW: OECS ECCB Netball Series at Windsor Park Sports Stadium

Live netball action now on at Windsor Park Sports Stadium in the OECS ECCB International Netball Series which is being held in Dominica. Three matches are scheduled for this evening:
Dominica vs St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Antigua and Barbuda vs St. Lucia
Barbados vs St. Kitts and Nevis
