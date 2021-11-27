LIVE tomorrow (28th November 2021): Radiothon to save John Peter’s life

A radiothon will be held tomorrow by Dominica Catholic radio in an effort to raise funds to pay for John Peter’s urgent surgery. All those interested in donating to this worthy cause of saving Peter’s life can follow the radiothon online (including DNO) and through social media as well as via local radio on 96.1 fm.
Read More on Peter’s Condition here: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/announcements/general-announcements/donate-john-peter-needs-heart-surgery-for-his-life-threatening-condition/
Donate to Peter’s GoFundme link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/yd6kb-peters-heart-surgery
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.