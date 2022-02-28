Mascamp Tent to hold final virtual show on Carnival Tuesday; Stardom plans activities for Easter season

Calypso activities this year will not end with the crowning of a virtual calypso monarch, as the organizers of both calypso tents – Stardom and Showdown Mas Camp – have announced plans to extend their programmes beyond the final competition.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Showdown Mas Camp, Johnson Boston has said that on Carnival Tuesday, a final virtual calypso tent will be held for patrons.

He told Dominica News Online (DNO) in an interview, that since Carnival Tuesday in Dominica is not the same as previous years because of the pandemic, patrons felt that they should be given an alternative.

“Our patrons felt we should do something on the 1st of March, Carnival Tuesday, since we do not have the normal carnival jump up because of COVID. They felt we should do a final virtual tent for the carnival season this year. The arrangements are in place for Tuesday, March 1, 2022,” he said.

Boston said based on the arrangements, the event is expected to start around 12:30 p.m. and continue until 8:00 p.m., if necessary.

On Thursday February 24th, showdown Mas Camp held its Champ of the Camp competition which was won by nine-time calypso monarch, Dice. The show has been going on for the past 15 Fridays starting in October 2021.

“It was a very good show. Patrons online really enjoyed themselves and were very appreciative of the songs rendered by the calypsonians. King Dice was judged as King of The Tent. We had nine competitors who sang 2 songs each a past song of theirs and their 2022 song,” Boston stated.

Checko won first runner up, Soul puss came in third and Lady S fourth.

Boston thanked all the sponsors who assisted even while facing struggles of their own throughout the year because of their “cash flow situation” caused by COVID-19. He also thanked the many patrons and fans for their cash contributions and other support given to Showdown Mas Camp for the staging of the 15 virtual shows.

The Mas Camp official expressed high commendation for the many calypsonians from the Stardom Tent who sang at Mas Camp which he said was all in the spirit of bringing calypsonians together in a form of unity and solidarity to keep the art form alive and well and to provide much need entertainment to patrons. He also made special mention of other artists of various genres of music who performed during the shows.

Meanwhile, organizers of Stardom Calypso Tent have revealed that they are making plans to host other calypso shows in Dominica during the Easter season.

“We are looking forward to Easter because we are going to have calypso throughout the year once the ‘all clear’ is given and we can have a crowd at the activities. We are looking forward to have our first calypso show on Easter Sunday and bring back calypso once again. We do not want to keep it away from the general public,” Stardom Tent PRO, Christopher Dangleben told DNO.

Stardom wrapped up its Carnival programme with its Monarch of The Tent event on March 23 with Tasha P copping the title before going on to win the virtual calypso competition. Dangleben described the show which featured 16 competitors, as “very interesting.”

“And out of the 16, Tasha P was crowned the monarch of the tent and she was followed by Mystery – first runner-up, Trendsetter – second runner-up, and Jaydee – in fourth position. We had six tents which was done in quick time because we really wanted to actually push the calypsos due to the fact that we had a late start for the season, “ Dangleben remarked.

He added that it was also a hectic season because of the current pandemic but ended “very well” in terms of the performances. He thanked all the sponsors who helped stage a “difficult” tent this year.