Migration Matters: creative competition launched with cash prizes for winning students

Migration affects almost every aspect of life in Dominica, the Caribbean and the wider world, and people who migrate through the approved processes, often make outstanding contributions to their new home societies and economies, and to their home countries. That is the message behind the MIGRATION MATTERS Creative Competition launched today by the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training & National Excellence in collaboration with the United Nations’ Migration Agency, IOM.

The MIGRATION MATTERS Creative Competition includes three categories, targeting primary level students from 7-12 years old, secondary students in Forms 1-3, and 4th and 5th form students.

Education Officer, Social Sciences, Meritta Hyacinth, says “The Ministry of Education, Curriculum and Measurement Unit is partnering with IOM to bring across the theme of MIGRATION, which relates to many topics in the Social Sciences curriculum. Students will come to understand that the Caribbean is a migratory society, throughout our history and in present times. Migration connects with several topics, including the early settlers, slavery, and the reasons why in the present day, people move across the region. This competition will further highlight this theme, and allow students to present their creativity.”

Students at the primary level, ages 7-12, will participate in a Drawing Competition on the theme of The Impact of Migration on the Family. Secondary school students in Forms 1-3 will take part in a Creative Presentation Competition with options to submit short videos (60 seconds to 5 minutes long), voiced audio pieces (including song, poetry, short stories, or radio/podcast episodes), or digital presentations slides (maximum of 15 slides). Form 4 and 5 students will submit essays based on one of three past CXC examination questions exploring the factors and circumstances that motivate people to relocate, and, the consequences of migration in the Caribbean.

Students will vie for five prizes of EC$500.

The MIGRATION MATTERS Creative Competition is supported with funding from the IOM Development Fund (IDF), under a capacity-building initiative to enhance the Border Management Capacity of the Government of Dominica.

According to Communications Assistant at IOM Dominica, Maxine Alleyne-Esprit, “Migration has been part of the human experience throughout history, and we recognize that it is a source of prosperity, innovation and sustainable development in our globalized world, and that these positive impacts can be optimized by improving migration governance.

Most migrants around the world today travel, live and work in a safe, orderly and regular manner. Nonetheless, migration undeniably affects our countries, communities, migrants, and their families in very different and sometimes unpredictable ways. Examining these can help us to recognize the challenges and opportunities of international migration in a way that unites us, bringing a common understanding of shared responsibilities, and a unity of purpose regarding migration, making it work for all. It is important for young people to be involved in creatively exploring and understanding these issues.”

The deadline for entries is March 8, 2022.

For more information visit the Ministry of Education, HR Planning, Vocational Training & National Excellence, or IOM Dominica on Facebook or Instagram, or contact the Ministry at email eosocialscience@education.gov.dm.