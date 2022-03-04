Ministry of Education announces resumption of face to face learning

Schools in Dominica will resume in-person learning, utilizing a blended approach, from March 7, 2022.

Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence, Hon. Octavia Alfred made the announcement on Thursday.

“The consensus from our consultations is that it is in the interest of the students to resume face-to-face learning using a phased approach. The Ministry has carefully considered the safety of students, teachers, and ancillary staff, and has taken into account school population, classroom size and recreation space to ensure entry protocols, hygiene measures and social distancing guidelines can be effectively implemented.

“Based on these careful assessments, the Cabinet has decided that all primary and secondary schools in Dominica will reopen for in-person learning from Monday, March 7th, 2022, utilizing a blended approach- that is, online and face to face,” the Minister stated, adding that form 5 and grade 6 students will resume in-person learning on a full time basis, from Monday to Friday. Hon. Alfred said small primary schools, with a population of 80 students or less, and with

adequate classroom space for the stipulated 3-6ft social distancing, will open fully from 9:00a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Primary schools, with an enrollment of 81 to 200 students, will operate using the blended approach, with adequate space for the stipulated social distancing protocols. Grade 6 students will attend school from Monday to Friday, from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. Grades K, 1, 2 and 3 will attend face to face sessions three days per week, Monday to Wednesday, from 9:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. Grades 4 and 5 students will attend face-to-face sessions two days per week, on Thursdays and Fridays.

A blended approach is also in effect for large primary schools, with a population ranging from 201 to 360.

“Grade 6 students will attend face-to-face sessions daily from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Grades K, 1, and 2 will attend face-to-face sessions two days per week, Monday and Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Students of grades 4 and 5 will attend face-to-face sessions two days per week, on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Students of Grade 3 will attend face-to-face sessions on Fridays only,” Hon. Alfred said.

At the secondary level, form 5 students will attend face-to-face sessions, Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Forms 3 and 4 students will attend face-to-face sessions on Mondays to Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and forms 1 and 2 students will attend face-to-face sessions on Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Dominica Grammar School and Goodwill Secondary School will continue to operate on a shift system. The Dominica Grammar School will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and the Goodwill Secondary School will operate from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Dominica Community High School has a population of 61 students and can accommodate students of all forms, from Monday to Friday.