Ministry of Education urges strict compliance with new Covid-19 guidelines at all schools

The Ministry of Education is emphasizing the need for strict compliance with the new guidelines for the safe operation of all schools both public and private as well as training institutions.

This is according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education (MOE) Chandler Hyacinth, whose comments come in the wake a cabinet decision to resume face to face learning as of this week for all primary and secondary schools on island, using a blended approach, that is, in person and online.

According to Hyacinth, in developing the new guidelines, the Minister of Education held several consultations with stakeholders to get their recommendations. Research from documents received from consultations held by organizations such as the OECS Education Unit and UNICEF were also conducted to develop this new set of guidelines.

“Some 7000 plus persons participated in these consultations and we use varied modalities and again, the aim was to ensure that students continue to access high-quality learning in a safe, comfortable space,” she said.

In the guidelines, the MOE details the steps to be taken by schools before and after they reopen, especially as it relates to cleaning, sanitizing, social distancing or physical distancing, and protocols as it relates to cleaning.

“There are some risks that we have been considering when opening and these include spread of the virus among students in the classroom and common areas, the spread of the virus to large crowds in confined spaces, and that includes classrooms, school entrances, and exit points, and during break time. We also consider the risk of the spread of the virus among workers in a room that is shared for a long period of time and we also have to recognize the risk for our teachers and students with chronic medical conditions,” the PS remarked.

The guidelines also identify he signs and symptoms of COVID and provides the MOE framework for the reopening of schools.

“During the pandemic, we consider some core elements and those include safety measures in the environment, precautionary measures that we have to take, safety systems for the school. We have looked at health and nutrition, we are looking at transportation services. We are also looking at other support services for staff and students; we must look at our human resources and vaccination and encouragement of vaccination, and constant monitoring and follow up,” Hyathin stated.

Other aspects of the guidelines for students, teachers and other support staff include staying home if feeling unwell and the compulsory wearing of a mask on the school compound.

To protect the interests of staff and students, schools are required to take appropriate action against people who are found to be in breach of any of the protocols while on the school compound.

Changes have also been made for arrival at schools, and how entry and exit processes are managed.

“So for that, we will have temperature checks to be done. Once we notice temperatures are above the limits, we may have to ask parents to come to collect those children so that they can do further investigation of them. Once we see any little risk that will put other students at risk, we will have to isolate those persons as well.

“Safety measures during school will also include how we dispose of garbage and washing hands and the other hygiene etiquette that is recommended. We have specific guidelines for unwell students on how to deal with them and on staff and how to deal with them. And if there is an emergency, what are the steps that we follow to deal with them,” Hyanthin added.

Schools are also required to collect daily, class attendance numbers and other statistical data and to submit that information on a weekly basis to the Ministry of Education to provide them with the necessary information to make changes if the need arises.

The Ministry is also taking into consideration the transportation of students to and from schools and is therefore, appealing to the bus drivers to review and implement the guidelines.

The new guidelines which are available at https://education.gov.dm/, also make provision for psychosocial to be provided to students and staff.