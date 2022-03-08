NDFD prepares to observe Earth Hour 2022; invites interested parties to virtual meeting

For the second year in a row, the National Development Foundation of Dominica Ltd (NDFD) gears up to lead Dominica in observing Earth Hour as the designated local coordinator of this global movement. This endeavor is also part of the Foundation’s Green programme launched last year.

Earth Hour is an annual environmental campaign observed globally that aims at raising awareness and sparking conversation about the effects of climate change. It also intends to encourage more decisive action on climate change and inspire more people to create a sustainable future for the planet.

Earth Hour is considered the world’s most significant movement to protect the environment and promote global sustainability. Every year, hundreds of millions of people around the world in more than 7,000 cities in over 190 countries participate by switching off their non-essential lights for 60 minutes as a symbolic gesture of solidarity to show they care about our planet’s future.

Earth Hour this year falls on the 26th of March, Saturday, from 8:30 to 9:30 pm.

This year, the NDFD encourages more individuals, groups, and businesses to come forward and participate in this year’s edition of Earth Hour. Aside from switching off those non-essential lights which is the DNA of the Earth Hour movement, there are other things that participants can do to get involved.

To know more about this global movement and to learn more about the many ways one can participate, the NDFD invites all interested individuals, groups, and business entities to a special Zoom meeting on Tuesday, 8th March, 2022.

There will be two meetings with the same content set at different times to accommodate the various availabilities of all interested parties:

10:00am Meeting: ID: 85132601221 – Passcode: 072840

5:00pm Meeting: ID: 84402807386 – Passcode: 226501

Last year, the NDFD led Dominica for the first time in observing Earth Hour as part of the virtual launch of its Green programme that also featured the formal introduction of its Green loans and Green Innovations Summit initiatives. A number of subject-matter experts, influencers, youth leaders, and climate activists appeared in the said virtual show. Meantime, several individuals and businesses took part in the actual lights-out event, including the Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski.