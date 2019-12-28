New executive elected to lead Dominica Nurses Association

Dominica News Online - Friday, December 27th, 2019 at 11:40 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Mignon Rolle-Shillingford

A new executive has been elected to spearhead the efforts of the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA).

During a special general meeting of the DNA held on Friday, December 27th, 2019, Mignon Rolle Shillingford was elected unopposed to serve as the president.

Yolanda Rodney was voted First Vice President, with Debra Phillip as Second Vice President.

Former President Rosie Felix will now serve in the capacity of Secretary.

Dyan Cornelius, who served as Secretary on the previous administration, is the new Treasurer. Magdalene Moses will provide services as Assistant Secretary-Treasurer, while the position of Public Relations Officer will be held by Juliana Darroux.

The new executive will serve for a term of two years.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.