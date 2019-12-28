New executive elected to lead Dominica Nurses Association

A new executive has been elected to spearhead the efforts of the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA).

During a special general meeting of the DNA held on Friday, December 27th, 2019, Mignon Rolle Shillingford was elected unopposed to serve as the president.

Yolanda Rodney was voted First Vice President, with Debra Phillip as Second Vice President.

Former President Rosie Felix will now serve in the capacity of Secretary.

Dyan Cornelius, who served as Secretary on the previous administration, is the new Treasurer. Magdalene Moses will provide services as Assistant Secretary-Treasurer, while the position of Public Relations Officer will be held by Juliana Darroux.

The new executive will serve for a term of two years.