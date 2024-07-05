New year kicked off under ‘The Magic of Rotary’ theme, for Portsmouth Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Portsmouth recently held its annual investiture ceremony at the Soursop Bar and Grill in Portsmouth, marking the beginning of the 2024-2025 Rotary year under the theme ‘The Magic of Rotary’. During the event on June 30, 2024, President McMarara Joseph expressed gratitude for the attendees despite the looming Hurricane Beryl. He shared the inspiring origin of the theme, as recounted by the 2024-2025 Rotary International President-elect Stephanie.

Reflecting on the past year, President McMarara highlighted the club’s successful projects including the Tree Planting Project in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture which provided over 300 hundred citrus trees to farmers in the

North Agriculture region. He also highlighted the upcoming Playground Project at Savanne Paille Primary School, set to oversee the construction of a pilot playground.

The Club raised EC$50,000 through grant writing, despite having fewer than 20 members. Looking ahead, President McMarara announced funds for the Playground Project continuation and a visit from Medical Ministry International to provide cataract surgery for 75 patients. He also expressed hope for increased membership and partnerships to amplify Rotary’s impact in communities.

The keynote speaker, Charter Member, and Past President Rotarian Steward Paris, emphasized the importance of willpower and giving back, along with adhering to the Rotary four-way test. The newly appointed Board of Directors for the 2024-2025 Rotary year includes President McMarara Joseph, Vice-President Lizra Fabien, Secretary Sari Rolle, Treasurer Marianne Wijnands, Membership Chair Matilda Carty, Public Relations Chair Kalisha Aaron, Project Chair Lizra Fabien, and Foundation Chair Anne Winn. Overall, the evening celebrated past achievements and anticipated a promising year ahead for the Rotary Club of Portsmouth.