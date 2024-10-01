‘Not guilty’ verdict returned on dangerous driving fatality charge

Jeno Joseph of Roseau who was charged in 2020 for causing death by dangerous driving is now a free man.

He appeared on trial at the high court last week for the death of 33-year-old Police Constable Philsbert Williams of Portsmouth following a vehicular accident that occurred on the E.O Leblanc Highway near the Dominica Banana Marketing Corporation (DBMC) building on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

Reports are that police constable Williams died after the motorcycle that he was riding collided with a Suzuki car registration number T0976 that was driven by Joseph.

Reports also said that the incident occurred at about 2:27 PM.

The collision occurred while the car was traveling northwards and turning East onto Charles Avenue and the motorcycle was traveling south along the highway.

Further reports revealed that the three occupants of the car, along with Williams, were transported to the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital where Williams was pronounced dead.

Joseph was represented by Attorney David Bruney who asserted that the prosecution case does not support a guilty verdict.

The jury was then ordered to return a ‘not guilty’ verdict.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Sherma Darlryple represented the state in the matter.